BURLINGTON, Kan. — Amiah Simmons, Tiana Simmons and Madie Ballou won a total of four events to lead the Osawatomie Lady Trojans in the Pioneer League track and field meet.
Amiah Simmons won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.85 seconds at the league meet Thursday, May 13. She also won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.53. Simmons was third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Tiana Simmons had a leap of 32-8.25 for first place in the triple jump. She was runner-up in the high jump.
Ballou cleared 5-2 for first place in the high jump.
Amiah Simmons, Tiana Simmons, Ballou and Rosalyn Johnson were runners-up in the 4x100-meter relay.
Prairie View placed third in the girls team standings. Osawatomie was fifth.
The Buffalos were sixth in the team standings. The Trojans finished seventh.
Girls Champions
Kelsie Konitzer, Maddi Baker, Kinley Baker and Jessica Petrick ran a time of 52.0 to lead Prairie View to first place in the 4x100-meter relay.
Petric, Prairie View, won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.60.
Boys Champions
Damien Kline, Prairie View, cleared 5-10 for first place in the high jump.
Girls Placers
Maddi Baker, Kinley Baker, Konitzer and Petric, Prairie View, placed second in the 4x100-meter relay.
Kinley Baker, Prairie View, was runner-up in the 100-meter dash. Petric, Prairie View, placed third. Laney Schaffer, Prairie View, finished fourth.
Kinley Baker, Prairie View, also placed second in the 400-meter dash. Konitzer, Prairie View, was fifth. Lexi Baker, Prairie View, was seventh.
Jane Hough, Prairie View, placed second in the pole vault. Lexi Baker, Prairie View, was fifth.
Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, was third in the javelin.
Dempsey, Osawatomie, finished fourth in the discus. Michaeluah Bartlett, Prairie View, was fifth.
Scheffer, Prairie View, placed third in the triple jump. Lexi Baker, Prairie View, was fifth.
Maddi Baker, Prairie View, placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. Hough, Prairie View, was sixth. Hallie Snyder, Prairie View, finished seventh.
Rosalyn Johnson, Osawatomie, was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. Hough, Prairie View, placed sixth.
Lexi Baker, Prairie View, placed fourth in the long jump. Schaffer, Prairie View, was fifth. Ballou, Osawatomie, finished sixth.
Konitzer, Prairie View, was fifth in the 200-meter dash. Johnson, Osawatomie, placed seventh.
Peyton Murrison, Prairie View, placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run.
Bartlett, Prairie View, was sixth in the shot put. Meghan Foster, Osawatomie, placed seventh.
Boys Placers
Bodi Isenhower, Dakota Stogsdill, Kyle Waterman and Kline, Prairie View, placed third in the 4x100-meter relay.
Sutter Conrad, Osawatomie, placed third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Waterman, Prairie View, placed third in the pole vault. Stogsdill, Prairie View, was fourth.
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, was fifth in the 1,600-meter run.
Hebert, Osawatomie, placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run. Sam Farley, Osawatomie, was sixth.
Harv Hernandez-Guerrero, Prairie View, was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles.
Isenhower, Prairie View, placed fifth in the 200-meter dash.
Josh Robbins, Prairie View, was fifth in the high jump.
Conrad, Osawatomie, placed sixth in the 100-meter dash. Isenhower, Prairie View, was seventh.
Waterman, Prairie View, was sixth in the long jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.