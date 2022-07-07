HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The goal for Amiah Simmons has always been to be the best she can be at the next level.
After scoring 34 points per game to lead the Osawatomie Lady Trojans to the Class 3A state quarterfinals in 2020, Simmons signed a letter of intent to play guard at Biola University.
Simmons, an offensive spark plug for Biola University, was named the PacWest Conference freshman of the year, posting 17.3 points per game.
She was not done there. Simmons wanted another challenge, chasing another dream.
She wanted to play NCAA Division I basketball and entered the transfer portal, signing with Alabama A&M University.
Alabama A&M plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Alabama A&M was 15-14 last season, including a 13-5 record in the conference.
Alabama A&M plays teams like Cincinnati, Nebraska, Georgia State, Missouri, Florida A&M, Jackson State, Southern, Grambling and Alabama State.
“I signed with Alabama A&M because I felt like it was my best opportunity to go to the next level,” Simmons said. “I felt like coach Margaret Richards would be able to push me. The SWAC conference has some tough competition.
“I also signed because of how badly they wanted me to come,” she said. “I thought it would be cool to go to a historically black college or university. I wanted a culture change.”
NCAA Division I basketball is another goal Simmons is checking off the list with Alabama A&M.
“I have always wanted to play NCAA Division I basketball,” she said. “I believe I made the right decision to enter the transfer portal. I was grateful to receive a lot of offers and opportunities after having only one offer out of high school.”
Simmons was a key to the Biola University Eagles going 17-10 during the regular season with a 13-7 mark in the PacWest Conference.
Biola University finished the regular season with some big wins, defeating Point Loma twice and a win against Azusa Pacific to take the fifth seed in the PacWest Tournament in Fresno.
Simmons made an immediate impact for the Biola University Eagles. She started her career at Biola University with eight consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, including six 20-point performances in that stretch.
She was ranked in the top 100 in the nation and top 50 in the conference in field goals made, field goal percentage and points per game.
Biola University opened more doors, Simmons said.
“Biola University helped prepare me for this next step,” she said. “It helped me to develop my Christian foundation even more before going out into the real world.
“I am forever grateful to have coach Alan Nakamura in my life and for him believing in me and shaping me into a better person.”
Simmons was the Tri-County Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior season at Osawatomie High School, leading the Lady Trojans to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
She averaged 34 points, five assists and five rebounds per game. She was named all-state, first-team Tri-County Spotlight and first-team All-Pioneer League.
Simmons had a 3.9 grade-point average in high school and was named to the National Honor Society.
In addition to basketball, Simmons played volleyball and track for Osawatomie. She led the Lady Trojans to the substate championship game in volleyball.
She was part of a five-person Lady Trojan track team that won the Class 3A regional title at Osage City, advancing to the state track and field meet in Wichita. Simmons won the 100-meter high hurdles and the 100-meter dash, and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Simmons averaged 43 points per game during the Class 3A substate basketball tournament. She posted 52 points in a 78-56 victory against Anderson County in the substate championship game. Simmons posted 44 points as the Lady Trojans scored a school record 92 points in a 92-56 win against Perry-Lecompton in the semifinals.
Simmons is majoring in kinesiology. She plans on pursuing a career in occupational therapy.
Amiah is the daughter of Victor and Sunshine Simmons of Osawatomie.
