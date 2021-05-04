OSAWATOMIE — The Lady Trojans swept the high jump in their home invitational.
Tiana Simmons, Madie Ballou and Amiah Simmons placed first, second and third in the event at the Francis Wendt Invitational on Thursday, April 29.
Tiana Simmons cleared 5 feet, 2 inches for first place. Ballou was runner-up. Amiah Simmons finished third.
Tiana Simmons turned in three gold-medal performances on the day for Osawatomie. She also won the long jump with a leap of 15-10. Simmons placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 32-3.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans placed fourth in the team standings, posting 90 points. The Osawatomie boys scored 39 points for sixth place.
Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, won the javelin with a mark of 102-10. Dempsey placed third in the discus.
Girls Placers
Amiah Simmons, Osawatomie, placed second in the 100-meter hurdles. She was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles.
Rosalyn Johnson, Osawatomie, was fourth in the 100-meter dash. Johnson also placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Ballou, Osawatomie, placed fourth in the long jump.
Kylee Hansen, Spring Hill, placed fifth in the 400-meter dash.
Ashley Brown, Spring Hill, was fifth in the high jump.
Anna LePlante, Spring Hill, placed fifth in the discus.
Meghan Foster, Osawatoimie, was fifth in the shot put.
Boys placers
Sutter Conrad, Osawatomie, was second in the 300-meter hurdles. Conrad placed fifth in the 100-meter dash.
The Trojans were runner-up in the 4x100-meter relay.
Fletcher Pankey, Spring Hill, placed second in the javelin. Riley Frank, Spring Hill, was third. Pankey placed second in the shot put.
Michael Anderson, Spring Hill, placed third in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was also third in the pole vault.
Cooper D’Abini, Spring Hill, was third in the high jump.
Romeo Smith, Osawatomie, placed third in the long jump.
Spring Hill placed third in the 4x200-meter relay.
Osawatomie placed fourth in the 4x400-meter relay. Running the relay for Osawatomie were Jake Whitaker, Seth Carrow, Romeo Smith and Luke Hebert.
The Trojans finished fourth in the 4x800-meter relay.
