OSAWATOMIE — Six seniors are ready to lead the Osawatomie Lady Trojan softball team.
Madie Ballou, a senior, is back at first base. She hits for average and has some power.
Skyler Gravatt, a senior, will be playing in the outfield. Gravatt has good range and a strong arm.
Meadow Stull, a senior, will be on the mound. When she is not pitching, Stull will play third base.
Seniors Alexa Kriesel, Lilian Schwartz and Jordan Williams are also vying for varsity positions
Twenty-nine student-athletes are out for the Osawatomie Lady Trojan softball program.
Coach Allen Neal is entering his ninth season with the program and third as head coach. He will be assisted by Leslie Jenkins and Marley Murrow.
Osawatomie has a roster with some depth, Neal said. The roster allows the program to do some things it could not have done in the past.
“With us having a larger number, it’s letting us have the freedom of breaking down into more skill focused groups,” Neal said. “Having the girls get more repetitions and more work on skills during our time is going to be beneficial for our season and the future of our program.”
Junior Avery Dempsey is back to play outfield.
Junior Grace Young is a utility player.
