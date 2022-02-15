IOLA — Parker Slayman, Chance Mitzner and Seth Carrow won individual titles for the Osawatomie Trojans wrestling team at the Pioneer League Tournament.
The Prairie View Buffalos posted 138 points, holding off Santa Fe Trail by less than eight points to claim the league title on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Hagen Blanck and Garrett Cullor won individual titles to lead the Prairie View Buffalos.
Blanck, 18-4, scored a 13-2 major decision against AJ Schaffer of Anderson County for first place at 126 pounds. Blanck was 2-0 with a pin.
Cullor, 17-15, won the 160-pound title. He won an 8-1 decision against Zane Hoback of Burlington in the first-place match. Cullor was 2-0 with a major decision.
Osawatomie took six wrestlers to the league tournament, placing seventh with 86.5 points.
Slayman, 22-6, placed first for the Osawatomie Trojans at 113 pounds. Slayman won a 4-2 decision against Cody Black of Santa Fe Trail for the title. Slayman was 2-0 with a pin.
Mitzner, 14-2, scored a 6-5 decision against TJ Taylor of Iola for first place at 132 pounds. Mitzner was 2-0 with a pin.
Carrow, 28-4, won the 182-pound title with a pin against Brock Zimmerman of Burlington. Carrow was 2-0 with a technical fall and a pin.
Runner-Up
Damien Kline, 10-7, Prairie View, placed second at 170 pounds. Kline was 1-1 with a pin.
Dayton Kline, 21-15, Prairie View, was second at 220 pounds. He was 1-1 with a pin.
Wayde Cox-Halliburton, 20-10, Prairie View, was runner-up at 285 pounds. He was 1-1 with a pin.
Placers
Dane Ogden, Osawatomie, placed third at 120 pounds.
Bodi Isenhower, 15-8, Prairie View won a 4-1 decision against Tucker Williams of Burlington for third place at 138 pounds. Isenhower was 3-1 with two pins.
Trevor Brooks, Prairie View, pinned Kyle Bradbury of Wellsville for third place at 195 pounds. He was 2-1 with a pair of pins.
Darison Lucas, 13-12, Osawatomie, pinned Deric Cole of Burlington for third place a t 220 pounds. Lucas was 3-1 with three pins.
Zach Nordgren, 11-17, Prairie View, placed fourth at 145 pounds.
Jason Teeple, Prairie View, was fourth at 152 pounds.
