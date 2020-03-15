KEARNEY, Neb. – Morgan Soucie, of Osawatomie, a senior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, was named to the All-MIAA Men’s Basketball Team.
Soucie was a second-team selection.
He was named the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s men’s basketball player of the week for the week of March 4.
The All-MIAA Men’s Basketball Team was announced Tuesday, March 4, prior to the opening of the MIAA tournament. The team was voted on by the 14 coaches in the MIAA. Coaches cannot vote for their own players.
Soucie, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, had the best year of his career this season for the University of Nebraska at Kearney Loopers.
Soucie averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot 53 percent from the floor. He ranked among the conference leaders in all three categories. He was also among league leaders in free throws made (90), free throws attempted (123) and minutes per game (32.6).
Soucie had three double-doubles and topped double figures in scoring 24 times on the season.
He scored 35 points in an overtime win at home against Pittsburg State. Soucie had 34 points and 10 rebounds in a tough loss at Missouri Western.
Soucie scored 17 points at Northeastern State during his junior season. He had a career high six rebounds against Chadron on Nov. 5, 2017. Soucie had a career-high three assists against Colorado Mines on Nov 18, 2017.
During his sophomore campaign in 2016-17, Soucie played in 19 games with four starts. He shot 50 percent from the floor, making 13 of 26 attempts.
His freshman season, Soucie saw action off the bench in 10 games. Soucie had four points, two assists and had one rebound. He was named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll for the second straight season.
Soucie, a 6-5 center, was a redshirt his first season at the University of Nebraska at Kearny during the 2015-16 season. He was named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
As a senior for the Osawatomie High School Trojans, Soucie averaged a double-double with 19.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
He was the Tri-County Spotlight Basketball Player of the Year. He shot 60 percent from the floor. Soucie was first-team Class 4A Division II.
Soucie scored a career-high 44 points in the substate tournament, leading the Trojans to state for the first time in 23 years. He also averaged a double-double as a junior.
Morgan is the son of Darren and Annette Soucie of Osawatomie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.