MOUND CITY — The Osawatomie Lady Trojans defeated Jayhawk-Linn on the road by 28 points.
The Lady Trojans, ranked ninth in the state for Class 3A, posted a 58-20 victory at Jayhawk-Linn on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Amiah Simmons and Allie Lagasse each posted 21 points in the victory.
Simmons made eight field goals with one 3-pointer. She was four for six at the line.
Lagasse sank seven baskets, including four 3-pointers. She made three of five from the line.
Osawatomie held a 15-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Trojans took control of the game with a 23-8 run in the second quarter.
The Lady Trojans outscored Jayhawk-Linn 14-7 in the third quarter and 6-5 in the final frame.
Tiana Simmons posted 10 points. Brianna Shippy and Rosalyn Johnson also scored.
