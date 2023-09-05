The Osawatomie Lady Trojans celebrate a rally against Central Heights during their home opener, Aug. 31. Pictured (from left) are: Lexie Palmer, Maddie Hampson, Alyssa Haefele, Erin Upshaw, Becca Meyer and Brooklyn McClendon.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Lexie Palmer and Erin Upshaw raise their arms to block a shot for Osawatomie during a volley against Prairie View in their home opener Thursday, Aug. 31.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Osawatomie hitter Becca Meyer reaches back for a spike at the net against Central Heights.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Maddie Hampson digs a ball in the back for Osawatomie during a set against Prairie View.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The Osawatomie student section waves their arms at junior Alyssa Haefele prior to a serve during the Lady Trojans home opener against Prairie View and Central Heights on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Osawatomie libero Shyann Thomas focuses on a ball in the back row at teammate Navaeh Rosendal looks on during a volley.
OSAWATOMIE — The student section came out in force, standing the whole evening as they cheered for the Osawatomie Lady Trojan volleyball team in their home opener against Prairie View and Central Heights.
It was a sea of red in the student section with a firefighter theme. Students held signs saying the team was so good, they were on fire.
Osawatomie lived up to that billing in its final set of the evening, sweeping Central Heights in straight sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-22.
Osawatomie lost its first match of the day against rival Prairie View by scores of 14-25 and 10-25.
It was the first time the home crowd got to see Becca Meyer, a 5-10 freshman standout front-row hitter. She introduced herself with a booming kill to give Osawatomie a 2-0 lead in the first set against Central Heights.
Meyer added a stuff block at 3-0. Osawatomie ran the score to 4-0 before yielding one point.
Meyer served an ace to push the lead back to four points at 6-2.
Maddie Hampson, a sophomore who started as a freshman last season, bumped the ball over the net to end a volley at 8-3.
Alyssa Haefele, with the student section waving their arms toward her at the service line, fired in an ace at 9-3. Haefele, a junior, has started the last two seasons at varsity.
Lexie Palmer, a sophomore setter, made an incredible back set over the net for the point at 11-7. Hampson tipped another ball in at 12-8.
Meyer lowered the boom on a kill at 14-9. The set went back and forth as the lead was cut to two points at 16-14, 17-15 and 18-16.
It was a one-point set, 18-17, when Hampson ended a volley with a kill to push it back to a two-point advantage.
Meyer had a kill at 22-18, and the Lady Trojans went on to take the first set, 25-18.
Meyer served an ace in the second set as Osawatomie jumped out to a dominating 5-1 lead.
Hampson had a kill at the net at 7-5. Palmer made a great diving save on a long volley, but the Lady Trojans lost the point at 10-8.
The score was tied at 11-11 and 12-12 when Hampson put Osawatomie on a roll. She served an ace at 15-12 and went on to serve six points in a row for an 18-12 lead.
Meyer served an ace at 21-15. Osawatomie went on to win the set, 25-22, taking the match two sets to none.
Osawatomie had a tough match against rival Prairie View to start the home opener.
Shyann Thomas, the libero, made a great dig on a volley, but Osawatomie lost the point. Haefele had a kill at 13-22. The Lady Trojans lost the set 14-25.
Senior Erin Upshaw had a kill at 2-7. Haefele served an ace at 3-7. Hampson made a perfect cross court set at 5-9. Osawatomie lost the set 10-25.
