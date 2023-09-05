230906_mr_spt_osa_vball_01

OSAWATOMIE — The student section came out in force, standing the whole evening as they cheered for the Osawatomie Lady Trojan volleyball team in their home opener against Prairie View and Central Heights.

It was a sea of red in the student section with a firefighter theme. Students held signs saying the team was so good, they were on fire.

