OSAWATOMIE — Meadow Stull was surrounded by family, teammates, friends, coaches and teachers as she signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Ottawa University.
Stull competed in a Top Scholar event at Ottawa University. She not only was one of the scholarship winners, Stull liked what she saw and made a college visit.
The Osawatomie senior made her decision official Friday, Nov. 20, committing to Ottawa University for softball. Stull was recruited to play third base.
“It is so exciting,” Stull said. “I have always wanted to be a college athlete since I was 8 years old. It is amazing to get this opportunity.”
Stull started playing softball when she was 6 years old.
She played two or three years before she dreamed of playing in college.
Now, she can focus on the 2021 season and make a run at state with the Osawatomie High School Lady Trojans.
“It is very relieving,” Stull said. “I do not have to stress about it. I know what I am doing. I have a plan and know what is happening.”
Stull took a year away from the game, putting those college dreams on hold. Then she realized just how much she loved the game and had missed it.”
“I always dreamed about playing in college since I was a little kid,” she said. “There was a year that I didn’t play, but I wanted to play again and the last two or three years I decided I wanted to play college softball.”
She has been part of the Osawatomie softball program all four years of high school, including the 2020 season that ended during practice due to COVID-19.
Stull has been a strong hitter and tough defensive player for the Lady Trojans. Stull said she has come a long way in four years.
“Playing in the Pioneer League for Osawatomie has helped me a lot,” Stull said. “Coach Allen Neal has helped my hitting so much. He is an amazing coach. I have had some great teammates surrounding me for the last three years who have helped me get here.”
She has played for Team Kansas and Patterson’s Softball Academy on traveling teams in the summer.
“Those girls on the summer teams are like my best friends,” she said. “The travel teams are family. They are my home away from home.”
Stull made a college visit to Ottawa and had a tour of the campus and knew she was home.
“I love the campus there,” she said. “It is so nice. The church is so pretty. I like how it is not super big.”
Ottawa University must have known she was coming, building a new softball field.
Stull is one of three children, Tommy and Quincy, and loves the idea of being away, but still close enough to visit.
“It is very nice to be close to home,” she said. “My little brother, Quincy, is 8, and I want to be there while he is growing up. So getting to be close to home is very important to me.”
As a Top Scholar, Stull will be writing a book. She will have four published pieces by the time she graduates from Ottawa University.
“Being a Top Scholar was huge,” she said. “There are a lot of perks to being a Top Scholar.”
Stull plans on majoring in elementary education with a minor in exercise science.
Meadow is the daughter of Lorrie and Bill Stull.
