OSAWATOMIE — Meadow Stull singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 10-9 walk-off Lady Trojans’ victory in the second game of a doubleheader against Anderson County.
Osawatomie lost the first game in extra innings, 5-4, on Tuesday, April 6.
Meadow singled and homered in the first game, driving home one run with one run scored.
Grace Young had three base hits. Avery Dempsey had two hits and drove home one run.
Madie Ballou singled and drove in one run. Aly Basore singled, drove home one run and scored. Skylar Gravatt singled and scored. Kenzie Minden singled. Skylar Jumet scored.
Stull pitched four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. She struck out four.
Young pitched six innings in relief, allowing one run on three hits. She fanned three.
Osawatomie scored four runs on 11 hits, stranding nine runners on base. Three base runners were thrown out at third base.
Gravatt was 4-for-4 in the second game with two doubles. She drove home two runs and scored twice.
Stull had three hits, driving home two runs with two runs scored.
Ballou and Basore each had two base hits. Minden had two runs scored.
Dempsey had a base hit. Jaidyn Berry and Jumet each had one run scored.
Young allowed nine runs on nine hits. She struck out eight and notched the win.
Osawatomie scored 10 runs on 13 hits. The Lady Trojans stranded eight runners on base.
