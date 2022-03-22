PAOLA — The Class 4A regional runner-up Paola Panther wrestling team landed four first-team selections on the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling Team.
Ryan Pankov, Kaiden Powell, Charlie Zeller and Xander Meinig, Paola state qualifiers, were recognized on the Spotlight first team.
State qualifiers Macoy Johnson and Sheldon Marin were second-team selections.
Bryson Schull and Logan Latto were honorable mention selections.
Thirty-three area wrestlers were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling Team. The team has eight first-team selections, 11 second-team selections and 14 honorable mention selections.
Pankov, 30-10, placed fourth at 126 pounds in the state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. He was 4-2 with a major decision and two pins. Pankov was named the Spotlight boys wrestler of the year (see related story).
Powell placed fifth at 106 pounds. He was 4-2 at state with a major decision and a pin. Powell was 38-5 on the season.
Zeller, who fought his way back from a broken pelvis, won a regional title and went on to place fifth in the state at 152 pounds. Zeller, 19-9, lost his first match at state. He bounced back with three consecutive wins to reach the medal round.
Meinig was 29-12 in his first high school season. He ended the year by representing the Panthers at state.
The Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling team features 29 state qualifiers, including seven state placers.
Spring Hill placed fifth at the Class 5A regional tournament at Blue Valley Southwest High School on Saturday, Feb. 19, qualifying 11 wrestlers for state.
The Louisburg Wildcats qualified five wrestlers for the state tournament.
Prairie View placed fifth at the Class 4A regional at Frontenac on Saturday, Feb. 19, scoring 94 points. Osawatomie was ninth with 66 points. The Prairie View Buffalos qualified five wrestlers for state. The Osawatomie Trojans sent three wrestlers to state.
Damien Kline, Prairie View, placed fifth in the state tournament at 170 pounds. Kline was a first-team Spotlight selection. He was 18-10 on the season.
Seth Carrow, Osawatomie, a regional champion, represented the Trojans in the state tournament at 182 pounds. He was 31-6 on the season. Carrow was a first-team Spotlight selection.
Draven Pipken, Spring Hill, the Frontier League champion at 195 pounds, was a state qualifier for the Broncos. He was 35-10 on the season, Pipken was a first-team Spotlight selection.
Elija Eslinger, Louisburg, placed sixth in the state at 285 pounds. He had a season record of 28-11. Eslinger was a first-team Spotlight selection.
James Sheldon, Spring hill, 18-18, was a second-team selection at 113 pounds. He was a state qualifier.
Kaven Bartlett, Louisburg, 28-11, placed sixth in the state at 126 pounds. He was a second-team selection.
Macoy Johnson, Paola, 34-10, was a second-team selection at 132 pounds. He was a state qualifier.
Sheldon Martin, Paola, 22-11, earned second-team honors at 138 pounds. Martin was a state qualifier.
Kelson McAllister, Spring Hill, 23-10, was named second team at 145 pounds. He was a state qualifier.
Miles Bell, Spring Hill, 15-15, was a second-team selection at 152 pounds. Bell was a state qualifier.
Noah Anderton, Spring Hill, 11-11, was a second-team selection at 160 pounds. He was a state qualifier.
Ashton Moore, Louisburg, 25-13, earned second-team honors at 170 pounds. He was a state qualifier.
Brandon Doles, Louisburg, 9-5, was second team at 182 pounds. Doles was a state qualifier.
Aiden Barker, Louisburg, 31-8, was a second-team selection at 195 pounds. He placed fifth in the state.
Dayton Kline, Prairie View, 24-19, earned second-team honors at 220 pounds. Kline was a state qualifier.
Jack Cochran, Spring Hill, 10-23, was honorable mention at 106 pounds. He was a state qualifier.
Parker Slayman, Osawatomie, was an honorable mention selection at 113 pounds. Slayman was a regional runner-up performer.
Hagen Blanck, Prairie View, 21-7, was honorable mention at 126 pounds. He was a state qualifier.
Ryan Pahl, Spring Hill, 22-18, was honorable mention at 126 pounds. He qualified for state.
Chance Mitzner, Osawatomie, 19-5, was named honorable mention at 132 pound. Mitzner ended his prep career at the state tournament.
Bodi Isenhower, Prairie View, 19-11, was honorable mention at 138 pounds. He was a state qualifier.
Avery Bartek, Spring Hill, 14-12, was honorable mention at 138 pounds. He qualified for state.
Jesse Murphy, Louisburg, 11-12, was an honorable mention at 152 pounds. He was one win from qualifying for state.
Brayden Whitehurst, Paola, 15-21, was honorable mention at 160 pounds. He was one win from punching his ticket to state.
Brodie Pipken, Spring Hill, was an honorable mention selection at 170 pounds. He was a state qualifier.
Sam Shore, Paola, was an honorable mention at 170 pounds. He was 20-14 on the season.
Kasey O’Neal, Spring Hill, 5-5, was honorable mention at 182 pounds. O’Neal was a state qualifier.
Bryson Schull, Paola, 6-7, was honorable mention at 182 pounds. He was one win from qualifying for state.
Logan Latto, Paola, 13-13, was honorable mention at 195 pounds. He was one win from advancing to the state tournament.
Andrew Campbell, Spring Hill, 20-17, was honorable mention at 220 pounds. He was a state qualifier.
