230208_mr_spt_thomas

OSAWATOMIE — Shyann Thomas and Heileigh Dickinson won medals for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans during the Pioneer League girls wrestling tournament.

Thomas, 11-11, placed second at 100 pounds in the league tournament at Osawatomie High School on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.