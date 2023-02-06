Thomas, Dickinson win Pioneer League medals for Lady Trojans By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230208_mr_spt_thomas Shyann Thomas of Osawatomie holds an opponent to the mat in a 100-pound match during the Pioneer League girls wrestling tournament at Osawatomie High School on Thursday, Feb. 2. She was runner-up. Show more Show less Shyann Thomas of Osawatomie holds an opponent to the mat in a 100-pound match during the Pioneer League girls wrestling tournament at Osawatomie High School on Thursday, Feb. 2. She was runner-up. Heileigh Dickson of Osawatomie goes toe-to-toe with an opponent in a 235-pound match during the Pioneer League girls wrestling tournament. Shawna Case of Prairie View sets up a pin combination against an opponent in a 140-pound match during the Pioneer League girls wrestling tournament. She won the weight classification. Kimberlee Eastwood of Prairie View turns an opponent onto her back in a 135-pound match during the Pioneer League tournament. Eastwood placed second. OSAWATOMIE — Shyann Thomas and Heileigh Dickinson won medals for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans during the Pioneer League girls wrestling tournament.Thomas, 11-11, placed second at 100 pounds in the league tournament at Osawatomie High School on Thursday, Feb. 2.Dickinson, 6-16, was third at 235 pounds.Osawatomie, with just two wrestlers, placed fifth in the team standings with 19 points.Prairie View posted 74 points for fourth place.Lady BuffalosShawna Case, 20-13, was 2-0 with two pins for first place at 140 pounds.Kimberlee Eastwood, 14-21, was 1-1 with a pin for second place at 135 pounds.Whitney Cox-Halliburton, 18-10, placed second at 235 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins.Madilyn McCool, 8-17, placed second at 110 pounds. McCool was 1-1 with an injury default.Taryn Mills, 5-19, was third at 130 pounds.Kayla Gorostiza, 5-18, placed third at 145 pounds. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. 