GARNETT — One week after winning the junior varsity girls race at the Central Heights Invitational, Tessa Thompson led the Osawatomie varsity cross country team in the Pioneer League championships.
Thompson ran a time of 25 minutes, 38 seconds for 26th place at the Garnett Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Brooke Allen placed fourth to medal for Prairie View, crossing the finish line in 22:34.
Lady Buffalo Maddie Baker ran a time of 22:49 for seventh place, winning a medal.
The top seven runners in the meet are first-team All-Pioneer League.
Liza Heide of Prairie View ran a time of 24:51 for 23rd place.
Jessica Petric of Prairie View placed 30th in 26:04.
Other results from the league girls race were: Hailey Pope, Osawatomie, 32nd; Nevaeh Baldovin, Osawatomie, 33rd; Bailey Ann Ballou, Osawatomie, 38th; Brianna Shippy, Osawatomie, 40th; Josie Teagarden, Prairie View, 42nd; Jenna Thompson, Prairie View, 47th; Kaitlyn Fanning, Osawatomie, 51st; Azillia Reed, Osawatomie, 52nd; and Hallie Snyder, Prairie View, 60th.
The Prairie View girls placed fourth in the team standings. Osawatomie was sixth.
Thaid Timblin set the pace for the Osawatomie boys, placing 39th in 20:50.
Dylan Vance of Prairie View was 41st in 21:00. Teammate Alex Petty placed 43rd in 21:07.
Other results from the boys league race were: Leonardo Flores, Osawatomie, 49th; Jacob Mitzner, Osawatomie, 52nd; Sam Farley, Osawatomie, 55th; Theo Hebert, Osawatomie, 57th; Josh Dokos, Prairie View, 58th; Justin Bradley, Osawatomie, 59th; Connor Pixler, Osawatomie, 60th; Chase Homrighausen, Osawatomie, 65th; Romeo Smith, Osawatomie, 77th; Kaeden Carver, Osawatomie, 79th; Caleb Dokos, Prairie View, 84th; Donovan Law, Prairie View, 88th; and Jake Farley, Osawatomie, 91st.
