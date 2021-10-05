OSAWATOMIE — The Thompson family reigned over the Osawatomie Trojans homecoming.
Matthew and his twin sister Tessa were crowned the king and queen of the 2021 homecoming at halftime of the Osawatomie Trojans game against Topeka-Hayden on Friday, Oct. 1.
Matthew wore an American flag tie with the statue of liberty on it. Tessa was in a blue gown.
The Osawatomie Trojans faced one of the Class 3A powerhouses in Topeka-Hayden, falling 38-0.
Osawatomie quarterback Jake Whitaker, lineman Matthew Fanning and wideout Nolen Noel were homecoming king candidates. Other queen candidates were Belle Butcher, Avery Dempsey and Regan Badders.
Dempsey, a varsity volleyball player, also cheered in the Osawatomie Dazzler’s pregame performance. She was also in the student section in the second half cheering for the team.
Osawatomie started to move the football in the first quarter. Whitaker made a great pass to Wade Tigner. Whitaker threw a pass to Walker Beets.
Osawatomie faced a fourth down and three and turned the ball over on downs.
Topeka-Hayden scored on a 38-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left in the first quarter and added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Whitaker completed a 5-yard pass to Ryan Spencer. The Trojans could not sustain the drive and punted the ball on fourth down.
Topeka-Hayden ran a reverse, and Whitaker made a touchdown-saving tackle for Osawatomie.
Defensive linemen Matthew Fanning and Jase Wilkins put pressure on the Topeka-Hayden quarterback and forced a quick release on a pass play.
Topeka-Hayden kept marching and scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 4:57 on the clock. The two-point conversion was good, increasing the lead to 16-0.
Tigner had a good kickoff return for Osawatomie, taking it back 15 yards.
Osawatomie turned the ball over with an interception. Topeka-Hayden capitalized with a 32-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion made it 24-0 with less than three minutes to play in the opening quarter.
Prior to the kickoff, coaches met and decided if a team led by 21 points or more, due to injuries and limited players, there would be a running clock the remainder of the game.
Osawatomie entered the season with a 28-man roster, including freshmen. The Trojans were also without three of their veteran linemen Friday with Kaden Fields, Gavin Brewer and Gage Sickler on the sidelines with injuries. Fields, one of the top linemen in the state, could be back this week.
Fields, Brewer and Sickler were on the sidelines the entire game, cheering for their teammates. Sickler wore a T-shirt with “One Town, One Team, One Family, Trojan Pride,” written on it, which is the Trojans theme for the season.
