RICHMOND—Tessa Thompson of Osawatomie won the girls junior varsity race.
Thompson ran a time of 26 minutes, 54 seconds to set the pace at the Central Heights Invitational on Monday, Oct. 7.
Brooke Allen led the Prairie View girls cross country team. Allen ran a time of 23:03 to set the pace for Prairie View at the meet. She finished seventh in the meet.
Maddie Baker of Prairie View ran a time of 24:48 for 15th place. Liza Heide also medaled for the Lady Buffalos, placing 20th in the meet with a time of 26:15.
Josie Teagarden ran a time of 28:39 for 30th place.
Theo Hebert placed 31st in 22:38 to lead the Osawatomie boys. Tristian Hammer was 35th in 22:41.
Romeo Smith of Osawatomie ran a time of 23:14 for 37th place. Teammate Thaid Timblin was 38th in 23:15. Justin Bradley placed 39th in 23:21.
JV Girls
Jessica Petric of Prairie View finished third in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 28:07.
Other results from the girls junior varsity race were: Bailey Ann Ballou, Osawatomie, fourth; Brianna Shippy, Osawatomie, fifth; Nevaeh Baldovin, Osawatomie, seventh; Kaitlynn Fanning, Osawatomie, eighth; and Jenna Thompson, Prairie View, 11th.
JV Boys
Jacob Mitzner of Osawatomie placed third in the boys junior varsity race with a time of 22:36.
Other results from the boys junior varsity race were: Dylan Vance, Prairie View, fifth; Alex Petty, Prairie View, sixth; Connor Pixler, Osawatomie, seventh; Jonathan Hebert, Osawatomie, 10th; Chase Homrighausen, Osawatomie, 13th; Tyler Manning, Osawatomie, 15th; Kaeden Carver, Osawatomie, 16th; Donovan Law, Prairie View, 19th; and Jack Farley, Osawatomie, 20th.
Eighth Girls
Hazel Downum of Paola placed third in the eighth-grade girls race.
Alana Bollinger of Paola was fifth. Bailey Donahue of Paola finished eighth. Addie Stuebner of Paola was ninth. Violet Dawley of Osawatomie placed 10th.
Eighth Boys
Luke Hebert of Osawatomie placed fourth in the boys eighth-grade race.
Bradyn Rockers of Paola placed was fifth. Creed Caldwell of Prairie View was ninth. Matthew Blackie of Paola finished 10th.
Seventh Girls
Bree Allen of Prairie View placed second in the seventh-grade girls race.
Kallynn Stroup of Prairie View finished. Ella Steinle of Prairie View was sixth. Wylie Teagarden of Prairie View placed seventh. Yasmin Rutledge of Paola was ninth.
Seventh Boys
Jace Reitinger of Paola was third in the seventh-grade boys race.
Levi Minden of Paola placed 10th.
