OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojan football team lost to the rival Buffalos of Prairie View at Lynn Dickey Field.
The Trojans answered the Buffalos’ first score, but fell by a final of 55-15 on Friday, Sept. 27.
Prairie View struck first, but Osawatomie answered on a touchdown pass from quarterback Boyd Cole to receiver Daulton Davis.
The Buffalos responded with 42 unanswered points, taking a 49-7 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Prairie View improved to 4-0 on the season. Osawatomie fell to 1-3.
Prairie View recovered an Osawatomie fumble and capitalized with a 33-yard touchdown run by Hunter Boone for a 7-0 lead.
Cole tied the game with the touchdown pass to Davis.
Prairie View quarterback Justin Scott completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Boone to set up another score.
Dilan Schweer caught a 49-yard pass from Scott to highlight another drive.
Boone had a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 27-7.
Chanz Gerleman recovered a fumble and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown for a score of 41-7 in the third quarter.
Bodi Isenhower had a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final score of 55-15.
Scott had 77 yards passing in the contest.
Boone ran the ball 12 times for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 10.2 yards per attempt.
Isenhower had five carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Isenhower gained 28.4 yards per rush.
Colton McCammon had six tackles with one tackle for a loss of yardage.
Gerelman had three tackles with one for a loss of yardage. He recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
Damien Kline made three tackles and had an interception.
Prairie View ran the ball for 401 yards and threw it for 71 yards for a total offense of 472 yards.
Osawatomie ran the ball for 116 yards and threw it for 133 yards. The Trojans had a total offense of 249 yards.
