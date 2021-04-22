CARBONDALE – Despite a tough loss in the first game of a doubleheader against Santa Trail on the road, the Osawatomie baseball team continued to battle.
After losing the first game 11-1 against the Santa Fe Trail Chargers on Tuesday, April 13, the Osawatomie Trojans came back and competed in a tough 3-1 loss in the second game.
Cooper Peterson singled twice in the first game, driving home one run.
Matthew Fanning doubled. Nolan Noel singled. Duke Hanysak scored.
Fanning started the game, working into the third inning. He took the loss. Aidan Gould and Peterson pitched in relief.
Fanning and Peterson singled in the second game. Peterson scored for the only run of the game.
Kaiden Gravatt started the game, allowing three runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out six.
Peterson allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of relief.
