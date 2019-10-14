OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojans fought back twice to tie the score against the Anderson County Bulldogs, battling at Lynn Dickey Field.
The Trojans tied the game at 7-7 and 14-14, before falling to the Bulldogs 41-14 at home Friday, Oct. 11.
Anderson County opened the scoring on an 18-yard touchdown pass, taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Quarterback Boyd Cole threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Wallace to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:13 left in the opening frame.
The Bulldogs scored on a long strike, throwing a 76-yard touchdown pass to make it a 7-point game again, 14-7.
Osawatomie put another drive together late in the second quarter, scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run by Braden Bradshaw to make it 14-14.
Anderson County scored in the final minute of the half for a 21-14 lead at the intermission.
The Bulldogs led 35-14 at the end of the third quarter and went on to win it 41-14.
Osawatomie ran 30 pays for 172 yards. The Trojans had 86 yards rushing and 86 yards passing.
The Trojans made one of five conversions on third down and were unsuccessful on four conversion attempts on fourth down.
Cole completed six of 10 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Bradshaw ran the ball 16 times for 86 yards and one touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.