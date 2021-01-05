OSAWATOMIE – Trojan lineman Kaden Fields and defensive back Jake Whitaker were named to the All-Pioneer League Football Team.
Fields was a first-team selection at defensive line.
Whitaker was a second-team selection at defensive back.
The regional champion Prairie View Buffalos had seven players selected to 11 positions on the all-league team.
Prairie View had five first-team selections.
Otis Jacobs was first team at running back. He was second-team linebacker and second-team punter.
Colby Garreston was first team at offensive line.
Kyle Waterman was first-team defensive line.
Colton McCammon was first-team linebacker and second-team offensive line.
Bodi Isenhower was first-team defensive back.
Quarterback Damien Kline was second-team quarterback and second-team kicker.
Kaden Walker was second-team wide receiver.
All-Pioneer League Football Team
Offense
First Team
Bo Dilliner, QB, Anderson County; Otis Jacobs, RB, Prairie View; McClain Weekley, RB, Santa Fe Trail; Braden Sloyer, RB, Burlington; Tyler Duncan, WR, Santa Fe Trail; Drake Sellman, WR, Iola; Kaden Fields, OL, Osawatomie; Sam Griffin, OL, Burlington; Colby Garretson, OL, Prairie View; Kaleb Green, OL, Wellsville; Tyler Boeken, OL, Iola
Second Team
Damien Kline, QB, Prairie View; Nash Money, RB, Wellsville; Gavin Price, RB, Burlington; Trent Jones, RB, Iola; Braden Blaufuss, WR, Anderson County; Kaden Walker, WR, Prairie View; Chaylin Peine, OL, Anderson County; Colton McCammon, OL, Prairie View; Karson Allen, OL, Burlington; Joshua Stifter, OL, Anderson County; Colby Stephens, OL, Wellsville
Defense
First Team
Kyle Waterman, DL, Prairie View; Kaden Fields, DL, Osawatomie; Karson Allen, DL, Burlington; Logan Brown, DL, Iola; McClain Weekley, LB, Santa Fe Trail; Braden Sloyer, LB, Burlington; Colton McCammon, LB, Prairie View; Tyler Boeken, LB, Iola; Gavin Price, DB, Burlington; Bodi Isenhower, DB, Prairie View; Ayden Kearney, DB, Wellsville
Second Team
Jacob Dugar, DL, Burlington; Colby Stephens, DL, Wellsville; Shalonn Wright, DL, Burlington; Dalton Kellerman, DL, Anderson County; Max Kuhlmann, LB, Burlington; Dylan Schnoor, LB, Wellsville; Caeden Berkenmeier, LB, Burlington; Otis Jacobs, LB, Prairie View; Isaac Badders, DB, Iola; Eric Pabon, DB, Burlington; Jake Whitaker, DB, Osawatomie
Special Teams
First Team
Blake Buessing, K, Santa Fe Trail; Kaden O’Neil, P, Wellsville
Second Team
Damien Kline, K, Prairie View; Otis Jacobs, P, Prairie View
