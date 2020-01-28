PLEASANTON — With the score knotted at 49-49, the Osawatomie Trojans called a timeout against Uniontown in the championship game of the Pleasanton Invitational.
There were 39.9 seconds left in regulation.
Osawatomie ran the clock down to 15.4 seconds to set up a last-second shot.
The ball went to Kaeden Carver near the top of the key. He drove the lane and put a layup shot softly off the glass and into the net, giving the Trojans a 51-49 lead with 3.2 seconds on the clock.
Uniontown called a quick timeout and threw the ball the length of the court, but could not get a handle on it, turning the ball over in an incredible comeback victory for Osawatomie.
“We drew that play up for Carver to make a play,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “He is such a great kid. I love it for him.”
Carver did just that with his layup drive and touch on the shot.
Osawatomie advanced to the championship game with a one-point, 63-62, victory against Heritage Christian in the semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 23, with the game-winning free throw by Boyd Cole.
Thaid Timblin made two key plays for the Trojans in the final two minutes. Timblin forced a Uniontown turnover with his pressure defense.
He made an inside basket to give the Trojans a one-point lead, 49-48. Uniontown tied the game with a free throw.
Osawatomie got the ball back, ran 19.5 seconds off the clock and set up the play for Carver.
Carver finished with 12 points. Chris Pursley scored 14 points. Timblin topped double figures, posting 13 points.
Colby Jones, Romeo Smith and Cole also scored.
