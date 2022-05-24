OSAWATOMIE – The Trojans ended the baseball season in the opening round of the Class 3A regional playoffs.
Osawatomie fell to Humboldt by a final of 9-0.
Due to their senior night being postponed and then moved to Humboldt prior to the start of regional action, the Osawatomie Trojans recognized seniors Matthew Fanning, Nolen Noel, Quintin Chilson and Josh Pearce.
Osawatomie was held to two hits in the loss at home Monday, May 19.
Fanning singled in his final game as an Osawatomie Trojan.
Cooper Peterson doubled.
Peterson started the game for the Trojans. He worked into the fifth inning. He allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out four.
Fanning worked the final two innings in relief, giving up five runs on three hits. He struck out two.
Joseph Mitzner led the team with a .293 batting average. He had 12 base hits with one double.
Kaiden Gravatt led the team in RBI with seven and scored seven runs.
Peterson had a team-high nine runs scored. He drove in six runs. Peterson had 11 hits with two doubles.
Fanning and Mitzner tied for the team lead in hits with 12. Fanning had a team-leading five doubles.
Nolen Noel scored eight runs. Parker Slayman had six runs scored.
Peterson had a team-high 16 walks. Fanning drew 11 walks.
Fanning was 1-1 in eight games, making seven starts.
Chilson saw action in 11 games. Peterson made a team-high eight starts.
