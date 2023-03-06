WELLSVILLE – The season came to and end for the Osawatomie Trojans boys basketball team in the opening round of the Class 3A substate tournament in Wellsville.
Osawatomie fell to Wellsville by a final score of 86-31 on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Osawatomie senior Japin Scales drives to the basket for a layup against Wellsville in the opening round of the Class 3A boys substate tournament Tuesday, Feb. 28. Scales scored nine points in his final high school basketball game.
Wellsville (17-5) was the No. 2 seed in the substate. Osawatomie (4-15) was the No. 7 seed.
Wellsville went on to win the substate championships. The Eagles defeated Burlington at Anderson County in a tight one, 56-51, in Garnett on Friday, March 3. Anderson County (12-9) upset No. 1 seed Osawage City (17-5) in Garnett on Friday, March 3 by final of 58-50.
Wellsville defeated Andereon County in the championship game in Garnett on Satrurday, March 4 by a score of 40-25.
The Trojans were outscored by Wellsville 31-6 in the first quarter of their subatate opener.
Osawatomie kept battling, posting 12 points in the second quarter. The Trojans, however, did not gain any ground on the deficit. The Osawatomie Trojans trailed 52-18 at the intermission.
Wellsville opened the game on an 11-0 run.
Sophomore forward Walker Beets grabbed a big defensive rebound four minutes into the game. Beets scored the first point of the game for the Trojans with a free-throw at the 4:41 mark of the first quarter, making it 11-1. He made an inside basket to close the margin to eight points, 11-3, with 3:59 left in the opening frame.
Junior guard Kail Calderwood sank a 3-pointer to end the first quarter.
Sophomore post player Tucker Fennel and Calderwood grabbed defensive rebounds to open the second quarter.
Senior Japin Scales grabbed an offensive rebound and got an inside basket with less than five minutes to play in the first half for a score of 39-11.
Scales scored nine points to lead the Trojans in the final high school basketball game of his career. Scales made four field goals and added one free throw.
Beets and Fennel each had five points.
Junior Cooper Peterson, sophomore Joseph Mitzner, freshman Jasper Sallee and Calderwood also scored.
Osawatomie made 12 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Trojans sank five of 13 from the free-throw line.
Wellsville sank 36 field goals with five 3-pointers. The Eagles made seven of 14 from the free-throw line.
The Praire View Buffalos fell to Osage City in the opening round of the substate, 56-26. Prairie View (1-18) was the No. 8 seed.
Seniors playing in their final high school basketball game for the Buffalos were Garrett Pinkerton, Jeremiah Basnett and Garrison Akes.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
