LA CYGNE — The Osawatomie Trojans had about all one could ask for in the final seconds of its game against the rival Prairie View Buffalos, especially on the road.
Osawatomie grabbed a defensive rebound with 17.5 seconds left at Prairie View, trailing by three points, 51-48.
The Trojans were looking for a 3-point shot when Thaid Timblin drove the lane for a layup, sinking the basket with 0.8 seconds left in regulation.
Osawatomie called a timeout to set up its defense. Prairie View threw the ball down the floor and got their hands on the ball, running off the clock for a 51-50 victory in the Pioneer League game Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The Trojans and the Buffalos have met three times this season. Osawatomie defeated Prairie View to win the Pleasanton Invitational on a last-second shot by Kaeden Carver, winning the title 51-49 on Jan. 25.
Prairie View used a 15-8 fourth-quarter run to seal an eight-point, 52-44, victory in Osawatomie on Feb. 10.
The Osawatomie Trojans were trying to steal one back on the road, but the Prairie View Buffalos hung on at home to take the season series two games to one.
Guard Chris Pursley tried to will the Trojans to victory, sinking six 3-pointers in the game. He finished with a game-high 22 points.
Colby Jones posted 10 points. Romeo Smith, Boyd Cole, Timblin and Carver also scored.
Justin Scott led the Buffalos with 19 points. Dilan Schweer finished with 13 points.
Brock Heide, Josh Robbins, Isaac Partida and Jesse Weers also scored.
Prior to the game, the Prairie View Buffalos recognized seniors Chase Bloodgood, Justin Scott, Jesse Weers, Isaac Partida, Brock Heide, Riley Fromdahl, Logan Anderson and Dylan Schweer.
Senior night
The Trojans recognized seniors Bailey Cornelison, Bpyd Cole, Thaid Timblin and Colby Jones before the game against Burlington on Friday, Feb. 21
The Osawatomie Trojans lost to the Burlington Wildcats by a final of 74-53.
Chis Purley led the Trojans with 17 points.
Jones hit double figures with 14 points.
Carver and Cole each had seven points. Kaden Fields, Smith and Timblin also scored.
