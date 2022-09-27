Trojans fall on road to Wellsville Eagles By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Sep 27, 2022 Sep 27, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Osawatomie senior linebacker Kaiden Gravatt (middle) and senior linebacker Seth Carrow (below) bring down a Wellsville back for a short gain during a Pioneer League game on Friday, Sept. 23. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Osawatomie junior linebacker Prestyn Wendt runs down a Wellsville fumble, recovering the ball for the Trojans. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Osawatomie quarterback Seth Carrow leaps over a defender for a first-down run for the Trojans against the Eagles at Wellsville on Friday, Sept. 23. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Osawatomie senior running back Ryan Spencer hurdles a Wellsville opponent on a first-down run for the Trojans. WELLSVILLE — Senior football team captains Seth Carrow and Kaiden Gravatt made stops on the first two plays for the Osawatomie Trojans in a Pioneer League battle against Wellsville.The Wellsville Eagles would not be denied though on their opening drive, converting on third down to move the chains. Wellsville ended the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.It was the first of four touchdown drives in the first half as the Wellsville Eagles took control on homecoming night Friday, Sept. 23.Osawatomie held Wellsville scoreless in the third quarter. The Trojans gave up a single drive in the fourth quarter, falling by a final of 33-0.Senior defensive back Ryan Spencer and junior linebacker Mikeal Clark also served as team captains.Gravatt had a 5-yard run on the Trojans' opening drive. Carrow leaped over a Wellsville defender for a big gain, moving the sticks on an 11-yard gain.Carrow threw a quick pass to Duke Hanysak, who picked up nine yards. Osawatomie faced fourth down and five at their own 50-yard line.Wellsville picked off the pass and took it to the house, returning it 50 yards for the touchdown.Gravatt broke loose on a 13-yard run, taking the ball to the Wellsville 26-yard line. Osawatomie had an incomplete pass on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs.Riley Berryman put pressure on the Wellsville quarterback and the pass was incomplete.Wellsville opened the second quarter with a 50-yard touchdown pass, increasing the lead to 20-0 with 11:47 left in the half.Carrow had a 7-yard run to bring up third down and five for Osawatomie. Spencer had the carry on fourth down and came up short.Walker Beets batted down a ball on the line of scrimmage for the Trojans. Wellsville missed a long field goal atempt.Gravatt had a 15-yard run to move the chains. Spencer had a 6-yard gain. Gravatt followed with a 6-yard run for a first down at the 48-yard line.Osawatomie fumbled the ball. Wellsville recovered at the 49-yard line.Wellsville fumbled the ball, and Prestyn Wendt was there to get the ball right back for Osawatomie.Wellsville scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left in the half.The Eagles scored again in the fourth quarter to seal the 33-0 victory. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. 