BALDWIN — The Osawatomie Trojans ended the season with a tough loss at Baldwin.
Quarterback Jake Whitaker completed three of eight passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in a 40-6 loss Friday, Oct. 23.
Chance Mitzner ran the ball nine times for 59 yards. Sutter Conrad, Jay Filipin and Whitaker also had carries for the Trojans.
Jackson Lowe had one reception for 59 yards. Wade Tigner and Mitzner each had one catch.
Kaden Fields led Osawatomie with 10 tackles, including five solo tackles. Gavin Brewer made eight tackles. Nolen Noel had seven tackles.
Matthew Fanning and Lowe each had six tackles. Tigner made five tackles. Mitzner had four tackles. Kaiden Gravatt had three tackles.
Seniors playing in their final game for the Osawatomie Trojans were Toby Wilson, Drake West and Quinton Lea.
