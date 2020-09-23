OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojans suffered their third consecutive loss, falling at home to Burlington in a 54-0 shutout.
The Trojans ran the ball 29 times for 56 yards and completed three of 22 passes for 79 yards.
Running back Jay Filipin had 12 carries for 31 yards.
Back Sutter Conrad ran the ball 11 times for 27 yards and had one reception for 13 yards.
Quarterback Jake Whitaker completed three passes for 79 yards. Matthew Fanning also saw action at quarterback.
Wideout Jackson Lowe had one reception for 51 yards. Chance Mitzner caught a 15-yard pass.
Kaden Fields led the defense with 10 tackles. Fanning and Whitaker had eight tackles each. Toby Wilson made six tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.