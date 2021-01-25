PLEASANTON — Chris Pursley scored 22 points as the Osawatomie Trojan boys basketball team defeated Kansas City Christian to win the Pleasanton Mid-Season Basketball Tournament.
Pursley led Osawatomie in the championship game Thursday, Jan. 21, to a 78-68 victory.
The Trojans were 3-0 on the week to take the title.
Osawatomie used a 22-14 second-quarter run to take control against Kansas City Christian.
Kaeden Carver posted 20 points in the win for the Trojans.
Tyler Manning had 12 points. Romeo Smith posted eight points. Matthew Fanning, Kaden Fields and Peyton Wendt also scored.
Manning, Carver and Pursey topped double figures to lead Osawatomie to a 55-33 victory against Pleasanton on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Manning led the way with 14 points. Carver and Pursley each had 11 points.
Tea’Sean Clark, Gavin Ramsey, Smith, Wendt and Fields also scored.
Smith, Pursley and Carver posted 10 points or more in a 58-22 wi against Jayhawk-Linn on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Smith posted a team-high 16 points. Pursley had 12 points. Carver added 10 points.
Manning, Wendt, Ramsey, Clark and Fields also scored.
