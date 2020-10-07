TOPEKA — The Osawatomie Trojan football team had an uphill climb on the road against Topeka-Hayden.
The Trojans trailed 29-0 at the half and lost the game 43-6 on Friday, Oct. 2.
Running back Seth Carrow put Osawatomie on the scoreboard with an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
It was the third week in a row that the Trojans scored. Osawatomie is at Perry-Lecompton this week.
Quarterback Jake Whitaker completed five of 11 passes for 67 yards. He ran the ball eight times for 18 yards.
Running back Jay Filipin ran the ball 23 times for 74 yards. Carrow had 17 carries for 68 yards.
Carrow had three catches for 35 yards. Jackson Lowe and Chance Mitzner each had one reception.
Toby Wilson led the Osawatomie defense with six tackles. Mitzner made five tackles.
Lowe and Filipin each had four tackles. Matthew Fanning, Nolen Noel and Carrow each had three tackles. Gavin Brewer, Kaden Fields and Whitaker had two tackles each. Quinton Lea made one tackle.
Fields recovered a fumble for the Trojans.
Whitaker has completed 21 passes on the season for 241 yards. Filipin had six catches. Carrow, Mitzner and Lowe each have four receptions. Sutter Conrad has three receptions.
Filipin has 80 carries on the season for 363 yards and three touchdowns. Conrad has 215 yards and 48 attempts
Fields leads the defense with 40 tackles. Fanning has 29 tackles. Whitaker has made 26 tackles.
