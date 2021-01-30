OSAWATOMIE - The Trojans were in a nail biter at home against the Vikings of Central Heights.
This one went down to the wire Tuesday, Jan. 26. Osawatomie was playing catch up most of the night, trailing by three points at the end of the first quarter, 14-11, and three points at the intermission, 23-26.
The Trojans outscored the Vikings 19-13 in the third quarter to take the lead. Central Heights held a six-point advantage in the final eight minutes to win it by three points, 62-59.
Kaeden Caver got an offensive rebound and made an inside basket, giving Osawatomie its first lead of the night, 15-14, with 7:02 left in the second quarter.
Chirs Pursley sank a jump shot to make it a three-point game, 17-14, with 5:20 left in the first half.
Romeo hit a jump shot to tie the score at 19-19 with 3:43 on the clock. Pursley had a steal and a layup to knot things up at 19-19 with less than two minutes to go in the half.
Tyler Manning out Osawatomie on top, 23-21, sinking a jump shot with 34 seconds on the clock. Central Heights answered with a 3-pointer and took a 26-23 lead at the intermission. Matthew Fanning, a post player, had a huge block in the second quarter.
Manning sank a 3-pointer to start the third quarter, tying the game at 26-26.
Payton Wendt hit a baseline jump shot for a 29-28 lead with 5:06 left in the third quarter. Smith grabbed an offensive rebound and finished with the bucket to give Osawatomie a one-point lead, 33-32, with 4:49 on the clock. Manning sank a 3-pointer to make it 36-34.
Chanute tied the game, forced a turnover and sank a 3-pointer to take a 39-36 lead. Osawatomie answered with a 3-pointer from Carver to tie it. He sank another one the next trip down the floor for a 42-39 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Central Heights turned an Osawatomie turnover into a basket, taking a 43-42 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Manning took over in the frame, driving for a layup and sinking a pair of 3-pointers to give Osawatomie a five-point lead, 52-47, with a 4:45 left in regulation.
Manning sank another 3-pointer from the side of the key to make it 55-49 with 4:24 to go. Central Heights hit a basket and then made it a two-point game, 56-54, with a 3-pointer.
The Trojans hit a stretch where the shots did not fall and the Vikings took advantage. Osawatomie missed an inside shot and Central Heights countered with a 3-pointer for a 58-56 lead with 1:57 on the clock.
Carver grabbed a huge rebound off the defensive glass with 1:12 to go. Osawatomie missed a jump shot and Central Heights got the rebound, taking a timeout with 46.5 seconds left.
The Vikings hit a free throw to make it a three-point game, 59-56, with 27.8 seconds on the clock.
Central Heights made a long pass down the court and sank a layup for a five-point lead, 61-56, with 14 seconds left.
Tae’Sean Clak kept Osawatomie in it with a 3-pointer for a score of 61-59. Osawatomie missed a free throw with 8.3 to play. Central Heights was fouled and sank one free throw on the bonus.
Osawatomie took a timeout with 3.4 seconds left and got a great look at a 3-pointer with Manning taking the shot, but it would not fall for the Trojans in a hard fought loss to the Vikings.
Manning sank five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 23 points. Carver posted 13 points.
Smith had eight points. Pursley, Wendt and Clark also scored.
