OSAWATOMIE — Hits were hard to come by for the Osawatomie Trojans baseball team in its home opener.
Runs were even harder.
The Osawatomie Trojan baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader against the Anderson County Bulldogs by scores of 10-0 and 14-3 on Tuesday, April 6.
Anderson County won the first game 10-0 with a no-hitter.
Matthew Fanning started the game for the Trojans and took the loss. He is 1-1 on the season.
The Trojans gave up eight runs in the first two innings of the second game and lost it 14-3.
Aiden Gould tripled in the bottom of the second inning, driving home two runs.
Brooks Madden had two base hits, drove in one run and scored.
Cooper Peterson walked, singled and scored. Kaiden Gravatt and Fanning singled. John Hebert walked and scored.
Hebert stole two bases. Fanning had a stolen base.
Gravatt started the game, working two innings. He took the loss.
Peyton Wendt pitched two innings in relief. Quinton Chilson and Peyton Wendt also pitched in relief.
Osawatomie scored three runs on six hits. The Trojans stranded six runners on base.
The Osawatomie Trojans lost a doubleheader at Baldwin on Friday, April 9 by scores of 16-6 and 16-4.
Gould doubled and singled in the first game. He drove in three runs.
Peterson and Gravatt each had two hits, drove in one run and scored. Fanning had a base hit.
Chilson started the game. Gould and Madden pitched in relief.
Peterson singled twice and doubled in the second game. He drove home four runs.
Gravatt had three hits and scored twice. Hebert singled twice and scored. Fanning doubled and scored.
Payton Wendt started the game. Madden, Peterson and Gould pitched in relief.
