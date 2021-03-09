GARNETT – The Osawatomie Trojan boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker in the opening round of the Class 3A substate tournament on the road against Anderson County.
The Trojans (9-11) took a nine-point, 42-33, lead into the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs (11-8) on Tuesday, March 2. Osawatomie was outscored 17-8 in the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime. The Trojans lost the game by one-point, 58-57.
It was a back-and-forth game. Osawatomie held a 15-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Anderson county held a 13-12 edge in the second quarter. The Trojans went on a 15-9 run in the third quarter and could not hold onto the nine-point lead in the season-ending loss.
Seniors playing in their final high school basketball game for the Osawatomie Trojans were Romeo Smith, Chris Pursley, Tyler Manning, Peyton Wendt, Gavin Ramsey, Kaeden Carver and Tae’Sean Clark.
“I was so proud of the effort the boys showed all season,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “It was difficult for everyone having to deal with COVID-19 issues on top of the normal adversity of a long basketball season.
“We had seven seniors this year that will certainly be missed,” he said. “They are all great kids and I got to see examples of that every day. Tyler and Romeo are finishing up being volunteer recreation coaches for third- and fourth-graders. It's great to see the kids involved in the community. I wish them all the best as they move onto their next adventure.”
Pursley led the Trojans with 20 points. Carver posted 16 points. Manning had 12 points.
Smith, Ramsey and Wendt also scored.
