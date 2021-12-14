OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie boys had a tough go in the Linn County Invitational to open the season.
The Trojans were 1-2 on the week, defeating Jayhawk-Linn in second round action by a final of 50-40 on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Osawatomie lost to rival Prairie View on its home court Friday, Dec. 10, by nine points, 45-34.
The Trojans opened the tournament with a heartbreaker, losing to Pleasanton by two points, 47-45, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Joseph Mitzner made some Osawatomie Trojans history last week, becoming the first freshman to play varsity basketball in more than a decade.
Osawatomie was outscored 11-5 in the second quarter and 15-10 in the third quarter against Prairie View.
Layton Hodgson led the Trojans with 13 points. Mitzner finished with nine points. Cooper Peterson had six points. Matthew Fanning and Japin Scales also scored.
Mitzner scored a team-high 18 points as the Trojans defeated Jayhawk-Linn by 10 points.
Scales posted 13 points. Fanning hit double figures with 11 points. Hodgson and Peterson also scored.
Hodson scored 14 points against Pleasanton. Scales finished with 12 points. Peterson added seven points. Mitzner had six points. Chase Homrighausen and Fanning also scored.
