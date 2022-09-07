Junior wide receiver Waylon Eslick and freshman running back CJ Clay set the edge for Osawatomie senior quarterback Seth Carrow for a first down run in the Trojans’ season opener at home against Iola on Friday, Sept. 2.
The Osawatomie student section does the "roller coaster" cheer, wearing their red, white and blue for patriot night at the Trojans' season-opening football game at Lynn Dickey Field on Friday, Sept. 2.
Osawatomie junior linebacker Mikeal Clark celebrates with senior linebacker Seth Carrow after a tackle against Iola.
Senior linebacker Ryan Spencer wraps up an Iola ball carrier to make the stop for the Osawatomie Trojans.
Osawatomie freshman running back CJ Clay has room to roam on a run down the sideline against Iola. The play went for more than 20 yards, but was called back on a holding penalty.
Osawatomie sophomore tight end Walker Beets turns up field against Iola after a catch for the Trojans. He scored the lone touchdown of the game for the Trojans in the second half.
Kali Calerwood, a junior defensive back, nearly breaks up an Iola pass play for the Trojans.
OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie defense made some big plays in the team’s season opener at home against Iola on Friday, Sept. 2.
The Trojans made some big tackles all night. Osawatomie put a few drives together, coming away with one score in the second half in a 35-7 loss to Iola at Lynn Dickey Field.
Tight end Walker Beets put Osawatomie on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the second half. Kali Calderwood kicked the extra point.
Defensive back Ryan Spencer set the tone for the Trojans’ defense with a big hit on first down. Linebacker Mikeal Clark made a great tackle for the stop on second down. Iola had an incomplete pass on third down.
Calderwood marked his man with tight coverage in the secondary on fourth down, but Iola got the ball just beyond his reach for a 23-yard pass play.
Iola capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, making it 7-0 with 7:07 left in the first quarter.
The Trojans started the second drive at their own 9-yard line. Running back Duke Hanysak picked up a couple of tough yards.
Seth Carrow kept the ball on the quarterback option on third down, but came up short of the first down.
Kaiden Gravatt booted off a great punt, putting Iola at midfield.
Linebacker Prestyn Wendt broke through the line for a quarterback sack.
Spencer broke up a pass. Calderwood made a big tackle for a loss on a sweep play. Several defenders broke up a pass play on third down and long. Iola punted the ball on fourth down.
Osawatomie took over at its own 27-yard line with 44.9 seconds left in the first quarter.
Carrow completed a pass to Hanysak. The drive stalled. Gravatt delivered another big punt.
Iola ran a reverse and later converted on a fourth down and capped the drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
Spencer returned the kickoff 15 yards to take the ball to the Osawatomie 30-yard line.
CJ Clay had a big run on a reverse for the Trojans, going for more than 20 yards, but the play was called back on holding.
Carrow ran for 12 yards, bringing up third down and 10. He had a 9-yard gain on third down. He kept the ball on the quarterback keeper and moved the chains by inches on fourth down.
Hanysak had a power run on first down. Carrow ran for 7 yards.
Carrow completed a pass to Hanysak on third and long. Osawatomie faked the punt on fourth down, and Carrow ran for the first down.
Carrow kept the drive moving with a 5-yard pass to Tucker Fennel.
He completed another pass to Beets. Carrow then scrambled out of the pocket and picked up 11 yards.
Osawatomie drove inside the Iola 20-yard-line as the clock ticked to 26.1 seconds. Carrow ran the ball for a first down at the 5 with 17.6 seconds left.
The Trojans got a flag for a false start and simply ran out of time in the first half.
