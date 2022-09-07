OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie defense made some big plays in the team’s season opener at home against Iola on Friday, Sept. 2.

The Trojans made some big tackles all night. Osawatomie put a few drives together, coming away with one score in the second half in a 35-7 loss to Iola at Lynn Dickey Field.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

