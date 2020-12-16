OSAWATOMIE — The Trojans were runner-up in the Osawatomie Invitational.
The Osawatomie Trojans were 2-1 in the tournament to open the season. Osawatomie fell to rival Prairie View by a final score of 74-41 on Friday, Dec. 11.
Prairie View outscored Osawatomie 21-12 in the first quarter and 23-13 in the second quarter. The Trojans kept battling but could not catch the Buffalos.
Kaeden Carver scored 12 points for Osawatomie. Chris Pursley added 10 points. Tyler Manning and Romeo Smith each posted nine points. Gavin Ramsey had seven points. Matthew Fanning and Peyton Wendt also scored.
Josh Robbins and Zach Thies both scored 20 points for Prairie View as the Buffalos captured the title. Gradey Gregg had 11 points. Kaden Walker, Hunter Minden, Gage Pugh and Otis Jacobs also scored.
Smith and Pursley posted 16 points each as the Trojans defeated Jayhawk-Linn by a score of 58-44 on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Wendt finished with 10 points. Manning added nine points. Kaden Fields and Carver also scored.
Pursley sank four 3-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 25 points in a 61-32 win against Pleasanton on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Osawatomie opened the game on a 21-8 first-quarter run. An 18-8 second-quarter run made it a 20-point game, 36-16, at the half.
The Trojans held a 17-3 advantage in the third quarter and went on to win it by 29 points.
Smith and Carver each had 10 points. Tae’Sean Clark and Manning added five points each. Fields and Wendt also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.