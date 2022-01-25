PLEASANTON — The Osawatomie boys basketball team went 2-1 in the Pleasanton Invitational, leading the Trojans to second place.
Osawatomie fell to Heritage Christian in the title game, 67-35, on Friday, Jan. 21.
Latyon Hodgson and Joseph Mitzner led the Trojans, posting double figures. Hodgson scored 11 points. Mitzner finished with 10 points.
Japin Scales, Tucker Fennel, Cooper Peterson and Matthew Fanning also scored.
Scales led Osawatomie with 11 rebounds. Fanning had eight boards.
Osawatomie advanced to the championship with a 51-20 victory against Pleasanton on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Hodgson and Mitzner each had 13 points.
Fanning posted nine points and eight rebounds. Scales had six points and nine rebounds.
Walker Beets, Chase Homrighausen and Peterson also scored.
Scales posted a team-high 18 points in a 50-44 victory against Jayhawk-Linn to open the tournament Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Scales added five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Peterson scored 12 points. He had three rebounds and three assists.
Mitzner, Fanning, Hodgson and Fennel also scored.
