OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojans would not go quietly into the good night, coming back from a 12-0 deficit to tie the Burlington Wildcats on the opening drive of the second half.
It would be a battle the rest of the way in a game that was much closer than the 42-28 in red lights on the scoreboard would indicate at Lynn Dickey Field in Osawatomie on Friday, Oct. 18.
During ceremonies held at halftime, Kaitlyn Fanning and Justin Bradley were crowned queen and king of homecoming.
The Burlington Wildcats took a 14-0 lead in the opening frame on a 1-yard touchdown run, a 12-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion.
Osawatomie answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Braden Bradshaw and a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Boyd Cole to wide receiver Daulton Davis.
Davis intercepted a Burlington pass in the end zone to keep it a one possession game at the half, 22-14.
He caught a key pass for a first down to keep a drive alive as the Trojans struck on their first possession of the second half.
Davis hauled in a pass from Cole to make it first and goal. Cole capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Osawatomie faked the extra-point kick. Cole got the ball and rolled out of the pocket to the near sideline, throwing a pass to Bailey Cornelison for the two-point conversion, making it 22-22
Burlington answered with a 9-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats threw a pass for the two-point conversion, taking a 30-22 lead with 4:14 left in the third quarter.
Davis returned the kickoff 25 yards to take the ball out to the Osswatomie 40-yard line.
The Trojans marched the ball inside the red zone on a 10-yard run by Bradshaw. Cole dropped back for a pass and had the ball intercepted in the end zone.
Burlington was stopped by the Osawatomie defense and forced to punt the ball.
Cole completed a pass to Davis to move the chains to open the fourth quarter, but the drive stalled and Oswatomie turned the ball over on downs.
Burlington capitalized, putting a drive together that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 36-22 with 3:17 on the clock.
Osawatomie rallied one more time as Cole completed a 63-yard touchdown strike to Davis just 24 seconds later. Davis had the ball pop out, but reached up and hauled it back in. After that it was a foot race down the far sideline. The extra-point attempt was no good.
Burlington scored on a 51-yard touchdown run for a score of 42-28 with 2:15 left to play.
Davis made plays all over the field in a valiant effort for the Trojans. He topped 150 yards receiving, including a pair of touchdown receptions for 33 and 63 yards. He had an interception and a 25-yard kickoff return.
Lineman Cody Sloan had a big game for the Trojans, especially against the run on the defensive line.
Defensive end Brandon Armstrong, linebacker Kaden Fields, linebacker Ethan Wallace, defensive back Jay Whitaker, lineman Colby Jones and defensive back Jay Filipin made some big tackles to lead the defense.
Fields was dominant on both sides of the ball. He had some key blocks to seal the edge for several first-down runs by Bradshaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.