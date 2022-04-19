OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-2 lead against the Santa Fe Trail Chargers.
Santa Fe Trail tied the game with one run in the fifth inning and scored three times in the seventh to hand Osawatomie a 6-3 loss in the first game of a doubleheader at home Tuesday, April 12.
Kaiden Gravatt singled, drove in one run and scored in the opener. Jonathan Hebert singled.
Matthew Fanning started the game, working into the fifth inning. He allowed three runs on six hits, striking out three.
Quintin Chilson came on in relief.
Osawatomie was no-hit in an 11-0 loss in the second game.
Cooper Peterson started the game. Nolen Noel pitched two innings in relief.
Osawatomie scored 12 runs in a 23-12 loss at home to Baldwin on Thursday, April 7.
Joseph Mitzner went 3-for-3, driving in one run with two runs scored.
Hebert and Gravatt doubled. Hebert drove in three runs. Gravatt scored twice.
Brooks Madden singled, drove in one run and scored twice. Fanning singled twice and scored two runs. Parker Slayman singled, drove home one run and scored twice. Noel singled twice and scored.
Chilson started the game, working into the third inning. Trenton Smith and Noel pitched in relief.
Osawatomie lost the first game 19-4.
Mitzner was 3-for-3 with a double, driving in one run with two runs scored.
Hebert, Peterson and Gould had base hits. Peterson drove in one run and scored. Gould drove home one run.
Gould started the game. Madden, Noel and Smith pitched in relief.
