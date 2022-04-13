OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojans rallied from an 8-1 deficit, scoring seven runs in the seventh inning to take the Wellsville Eagles into extra innings in the season opener.
Brooks Madden, Cooper Peterson, Matthew Fanning, Aidan Gould, Nolen Noel and Walker Beets drove in runs to key the seven-run seventh at home Tuesday, March 29.
The Trojans lost the game in extra innings, 10-8.
Jonathan Hebert, Kaiden Gravatt and Peterson each had two base hits.
Osawatomie stole eight bases in the game. Beets, Madden and Peterson each swiped two bases. Fanning and Gould stole bases.
Fanning started the game. Quintin Chilson came on in relief in the second inning, allowing two runs on three hits in five innings.
Beets and Gravatt pitched the eighth inning.
Caden O’Brien and Peterson each had base hits in an 11-0 loss in the second game.
Peterson started the second game. T. Smith, Gravatt and Gould pitched in relief.
Osawatomie lost both games of a doubleheader at Anderson County on Tuesday, April 5, by scores of 18-0 and 10-0.
Hebert had the lone base hit in the first game. He stole a base.
Fanning started the game for the Trojans. Chilson came on in relief.
Fanning doubled in the second game. Gravatt and Gould singled.
Peterson got the start. Gould pitched in relief.
