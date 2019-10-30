OSAWATOMIE — After fumbling the opening kickoff, the Osawatomie Trojans recovered it and put together a 70-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the game.
The Trojans led 6-0 and 14-7 before falling 56-22 on senior night Friday, Oct. 25, at Lynn Dickey Field.
Osawatomie recognized seniors Bailey Cornelison, Boyd Cole, Daulton Davis, Braden Bradshaw, Ethan Wallace, Josh McBride, Malik Schultz, Colby Jones, Brandon Armstrong, Reed Madden, Cody Sloan and Thaid Timblin.
Quarterback Boyd Cole had a 45-yard run for a first down on the opening drive, taking the ball to the Girard 14-yard line.
Running back Albert Lopez capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick was blocked.
Girard answered to take a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.
Daulton Davis returned the kickoff for the touchdown. The Trojans added the two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.
Girard scored to tie the game in the first quarter, and put a drive together in the second quarter for a 21-14 lead at the half.
Girard scored early in the third quarter to make it 28-14.
Cole completed a pass to Davis for a touchdown in the third quarter. Osawatomie added the two-point conversion to make it a one possession game at 28-22.
Girard put two touchdown drives together in the third quarter, and another scoring drive in the fourth quarter for a final of 56-22.
