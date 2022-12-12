PLEASANTON — The Osawatomie boys basketball team placed second in the Linn County Tournament.
Osawatomie fell to Jayhawk-Linn on the final day of the round-robin format tournament Friday, Dec. 9, by a final of 38-28.
Osawatomie guard Joseph Mitzner drives the lane against Pleasanton in the second round of the Linn County Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Trojans won the game by one point, 38-37. Osawatomie was 2-1 in the tournament for second place.
The Osawatomie Trojans were 2-1 in the tournament.
Osawatomie defeated host Pleasanton on Thursday, Dec. 8, in a thrilling come-from-behind 38-37 game.
The Trojans opened the tournament with a 52-17 victory against rival Prairie View on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Japin Scales hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left, giving the Osawatomie Trojans a one-point, 38-37 victory against Pleasanton.
Osawatomie was down six points midway through the third quarter, trailing 26-20.
Scales got the ball inside to Jaxon Stevenson for the basket, making it a four-point game, 26-22, with 3:39 left in the quarter.
Scales hit a 3-pointer at the 3:10 mark. Joseph Mitzner had a steal and layup to put the Trojans on top, 27-26.
Freshman Jasper Sallee hit an inside basket in the final seconds, but the Osawatomie Trojans trailed by one point, 30-29, heading into the fourth quarter.
Kali Calderwood hit a jump shot from the baseline to open the fourth quarter, starting a 7-2 run for the Trojans. Scales followed with a 3-pointer. Mitzner hit a layup as Osawatomie ran out to a 36-33 lead.
Stevenson protected the lead with a huge blocked shot with less than four minutes left in regulation.
Scales was fouled with six seconds left and hit both free throws, scoring what proved to be the game-winning point.
Scales finished with a team-leading 19 points. Mitzner posted seven points.
Cooper Peterson, Walker Beets, Stevenson, Caldwerwood and Sallee also scored.
Mitzner and Scales combined for 21 points in the 52-17 victory against Prairie View. Mitzner scored 11 points. Scales had 10 points.
Calderwood and Sallee each had seven points. Peterson finished with six points. Tucker Fennel had five points. Colton Dela Cruz, Troy Mosley and Stevenson also scored.
Sports Editor
