OSAWATOMIE — Seven was going to be a special number for the Osawatomie baseball program this season.
The Trojans were going to be led by seven seniors.
The team was ready to compete in the Pioneer League, challenge for a regional title and make a run at state.
Then after a warm and sunny day, right before spring break, the team had its final practice and did not even know it.
“Unfortunately, the spring sports season is canceled, yes,” Osawatomie coach Austin Chisam said.
Seniors ready to lead the Trojans were Bailey Cornelison, Aaron Manes, Ethan Wallace, Blake Pennock, Vincent Fox, Colby Jones and Josh McBride.
Cornleison plays shortstop and outfield. Manes plays centerfield and pitches. Wallace is an outfielder.
Pennock was a utility player for the Trojans, playing shortstop, catching and pitching. Fox played three positions as well, shortstop, outfield and pitcher.
Jones plays first base and pitches. McBride plays first and third base.
“We had seven seniors this year and they had been doing a great job of being leaders and role models for all other players,” Chisam said. “I was extremely proud of the leadership role they took on. They fell into it naturally and took it right in stride.
“I was very excited for the upcoming season to see this team compete,” he said. “There were a lot of unknowns and opportunities to see what we could do. I know from the positive and hard-working approach they took from the very beginning that they were going to stick together as a team and not go down without a fight.”
The goals were simple, win every time the ball was in play, Chisam said.
“We had many goals as a team but one of the most important goals was to focus on winning each pitch,” he said. “With focusing on winning every single pitch the game and season as a whole will take care of itself.
“I thank the seniors for everything they did for the Osawatomie baseball program and wish them the best in their futures,” Chisam said.
