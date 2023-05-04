Parker Slayman kicks up a lot of dirt on a head-first slide across home plate for Osawatomie, scoring in a five-run third inning as the Trojans defeated the Prairie View Buffalos at home for their first win of the season Tuesday, May 2.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Aidan Gould drives a ball for the Osawatomie Trojans during the first game of a doubleheader against Prairie View.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Osawatomie pitcher Cooper Peterson fires a pitch home against Prairie View. Peterson worked six innings, giving up four runs on five hits and striking out 12 to notch a 10-4 win.
OSAWATOMIE – For half an inning it looked like the Osawatomie Trojans baseball team was going to be in a close game against the rival Prairie View Buffalos, but the offense came up big for the Trojans in the team's first victory.
Osawatomie took a 5-0 lead into the fourth inning only to watch Prairie View take advantage of two errors and a walk with a bases loaded triple and an RBI single to make it a one-run game.
The Trojans would not have it, scoring five runs in the home half of the fourth on their way to the team’s first victory of the season, 10-4, Tuesday, May 2.
Osawatomie scored 10 runs in the first inning of the second game to set the tone for a 17-7 win for the sweep.
The Osawatomie Trojans, 2-14, had been battling for the elusive first win all season.
Five of the club's first 14 games were decided by two runs or less.
Osawatomie lost not one but two heartbreakers on the road against Burlington on Tuesday, April 25, by scores of 4-2 in the opener and 7-6 in the nightcap.
The Osawatomie Trojans lost a tough 2-1 game at Baldwin on Thursday, April 6, and fell to Anderson County on the road by a score of 2-0 on Tuesday, April 4. The Trojans opened the season with a two-run loss, 6-4, at Wellsville.
Osawatomie would never quit, and the perseverance paid off in front of their hometown fans at Karl E. Cole Sports Complex as the Trojans scored 27 runs on 19 hits to win their first two games of the season.
Cooper Peterson allowed four runs on five hits in six innings in the first game against Prairie View, striking out 12. Peterson aided his own cause at the plate, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI.
Troy Mosley pitched one scoreless inning in relief, allowing one hit.
Kenny Meyer and Mosley each drove in two runs. Parker Slayman stole two bases.
Kooper Konitzer singled and tripled for Prairie View, driving in three runs. Gabe Murrillo had three hits and drove home one run.
Trevor Brooks pitched three innings for the Buffalos. J. Sramek and Gage Belcher pitched in relief.
Peterson went 3-for-4 again in the second game, driving home two runs with three runs scored.
Mosley singled twice and drove in two runs. Aidan Gould singled and drove in three runs. Walker Beets doubled and drove home two runs. Joseph Mitzner singled and scored two runs. Meyer singled and drove in one run. Kaiden Gravatt drove home two runs.
Meyer took the mound for Osawatomie in the second game, striking out three in three innings. Mosley pitched two innings in relief, giving up one run on two hits.
Konitzer and Murrillo led Prairie View. Konitzer singled, drove in one run and scored twice. Murrillo singled twice and drove home one run.
Konitzer started the game. Hunter Dunn, Brooks, Belcher and G. Cullor pitched in relief.
