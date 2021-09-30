CARBONDALE — For the second week in a row, the Osawatomie Trojan football team lost in the final minutes.
Osawatomie took an 8-7 lead into the fourth quarter on the road against Santa Fe Trail on Friday, Sept. 24.
The Trojans even added to the lead with a fourth-quarter score, increasing its lead to 14-7.
Santa Fe Trail answered with a late score and added the two-point conversion to pull out a one-point victory, 15-14.
Osawatomie fell to Burlington on a score in the final minute at home last week, Friday, Sept. 17, by six points, 28-22.
It has been a tough stretch for Osawatomie. The Trojans, 0-4, have lost two games in two weeks by a total of seven points.
Osawatomie was down 7-0 in the first quarter against Santa Fe Trail.
Jake Whitaker scored on a quarterback sneak to cap a second-quarter drive. He threw a pass to Wesley Tigner for the two-point conversion, putting Osawatomie on top 8-7.
It would remain a one-point game until the fourth quarter.
Whitawker threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tigner to extend the Osawatomie Trojans lead to 14-7 with 4:36 left in regulation.
Santa Fe Trail put a touchdown drive together and made the two-point conversion to take a 15-14 lead. Santa Fe Trail held on to win it by one point.
Osawatomie is at Lynn Dickey Field on Friday, Oct. 1, for homecoming against Topeka-Hayden. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.