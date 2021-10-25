OSAWATOMIE — The Trojans picked a great night for their first victory of the season, defeating the Bulldogs at Lynn Dickey Stadium on senior night.
Running back Seth Carrow had two touchdown runs as the Osawatomie Trojans posted a 30-14 win against the Baldwin Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 22.
Lineman Gavin Brewer, lineman Matthew Fanning, lineman Kaden Fields, wideout Nolan Noel, lineman Josh Pearce, lineman Gage Sickler, wideout Wade Tigner and quarterback Jake Whitaker and their parents were recognized with their parents prior to the game.
The Osawatomie Dazzler cheerleaders sold 50-50 raffle tickets to raise money in the fight against cancer for the Tackle Cancer Game. Cheerleaders wore pink and white pompoms for the occasion. Senior cheerleaders wore pink T-shirts.
Programs contained “I Cheer For” pages to be filled out with cheerleaders, students and fans holding up their page dedicated to someone they know affected by cancer.
The Osawatomie student section wore hard hats and construction vests for their construction theme night.
Whitaker opened the scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left in the second quarter. Duke Hanysak scored the two-point conversion, making it 8-0.
Baldwin answered with a touchdown drive and added the conversion for an 8-8 tie at the intermission.
Running back Seth Carrow capped a fourth-quarter drive with a 10-yard touchdown run, making it 22-8 with 9:07 left in regulation.
Baldwin answered with a touchdown drive, closing the gap to 22-14.
Carrow had a 40-yard touchdown run with 2:13 to go for a final score of 30-14.
Senior band and color guard members honored were: Emily Best, Belle Butcher, Ashlin Chilson, Samantha Dawley, Brandon Law, Alexa Richards, Kaden Fields and Josh Pearce.
