PERRY, Kan. — Chance Mitzner had a touchdown run, putting the Osawatomie Trojans on the scoreboard at Perry-Lecompton.
Perry-Lecompton posted 30 points in the first quarter on its way to a 58-6 victory against Osawatomie on Friday, Oct. 8.
Perry-Lecompton scored three touchdowns in the second quarter for a 51-0 lead at the half.
It was 58-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Osawatomie fought and battled to the end, scoring in the final frame on the touchdown run by Mitzner.
The Osawatomie Trojans are home Friday for their homecoming game against Bishop Ward. Osawatomie will also be celebrating 30 years of service for coach Rodney Madden, inviting former players to join in the tunnel for the team to run through prior to the game. People in the tunnel will need to be wearing masks.
Mitzner ran the ball six times for 43 yards and one touchdown. He caught two passes for 16 yards.
Seth Carrow had 11 carries for 46 yards. He had one reception for 10 yards.
Jay Filipin had seven rushes for 11 yards.
Jake Whitaker completed three of seven passes for 26 yards.
Toby Wilson led the defense with 10 tackles. Carrow made seven tackles. Matthew Fanning and Wade Tigner each had six tackles.
Whitaker had five tackles. Japin Scales and Nolen Noel each had four tackles.
Jackson Lowe and Mitzner made three tackles. Gavin Brewer had two tackles. Grant Kilbourn had one tackle.
