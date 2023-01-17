230111_mr_spt_osa_boys_01

Senior Japin Scales pressures the ball during a recent home game for the Osawatomie Trojans. He sank 7-of-10 free throws in the fourth overtime to lead the Trojans to a 66-61 victory against the rival Buffalos on Friday, Jan. 13.

 File Photo

LA CYGNE — The Osawatomie Trojans defeated the rival Prairie View Buffalos in a four-overtime thriller on winter homecoming, 66-61, on Friday the 13th.

Defense set the tone for Osawatomie, blocking 12 shots with 11 steals. The Trojans also protected the glass on both ends of the court, coming down with 57 rebounds.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

