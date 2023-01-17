Senior Japin Scales pressures the ball during a recent home game for the Osawatomie Trojans. He sank 7-of-10 free throws in the fourth overtime to lead the Trojans to a 66-61 victory against the rival Buffalos on Friday, Jan. 13.
LA CYGNE — The Osawatomie Trojans defeated the rival Prairie View Buffalos in a four-overtime thriller on winter homecoming, 66-61, on Friday the 13th.
Defense set the tone for Osawatomie, blocking 12 shots with 11 steals. The Trojans also protected the glass on both ends of the court, coming down with 57 rebounds.
Japin Scales had a tough start offensively, scoring just two points in the first three quarters.
Scales, a senior, brought the Trojans back in the fourth quarter and overtime, scoring 16 of a game-high 18 points. He finished with a double-double, grabbing 18 rebounds to go with 18 points. He went 7 for 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth overtime to seal the victory.
Osawatomie jumped out to 13-6 lead in the first quarter but scored just three points the rest of the half as Prairie View closed the game to one-point, 16-15, at the intermission.
Osawatomie was outscored 13-10 in the third quarter. The Trojans answered with a 20-18 edge in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.
It was 46-46 at the end of regulation. The game was tied 49-49, 51-51 and 57-57 before the Trojans won it in the fourth overtime, 66-61.
“The game was definitely crazy and emotional,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “We got off to a great start in the first few minutes and then we just could not make a shot the rest of the first half. We have played a lot of close games with Prairie View over the last few years, and I give them credit for coming ready to play.
“It was definitely a team effort,” Pitts said. “I was proud of all the kids. It was great to see the excitement on the bench from everyone. The kids were all invested in the game.”
It was all hands on deck to pull out the victory, Pitts said.
Cooper Peterson, Walker Beets and Jasper Sallee blocked shots in the first quarter. Joseph Mitzner and Scales blocked shots in the second quarter.
Tucker Fennell had a steal and went coast-to-coast for the layup to make it 46-45 in the final 30 seconds of regulation.
Kail Calderwood sank two 3-pointers, one from the far baseline and then from the near baseline in the first quarter. He sank another big 3-pointer in the third quarter and a clutch one in the third overtime to put the Trojans ahead 56-55 with 2:16 on the clock. He finished with 12 points.
Beets posted 13 points, pulled down four rebounds and blocked two shots.
Peterson had 11 rebounds to go along with seven points and three blocked shots.
Walker fouled out in the fourth quarter. Jaxon Stevenson came in with some big minutes for the Trojans down the stretch. Stevenson posted six points and had six rebounds.
Mitzner scored five points to go with two rebounds and a blocked shot. He fouled out. Fennell came in and stepped up for the Trojans, Pitts said.
Sallee, a freshman, came through under pressure as well, Pitts said. He had two big rebounds, and a blocked shot.
“I loved seeing all the kids on the bench invested in the game,” Pitts said. “It was a great team win.”
