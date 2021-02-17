OSAWATOMIE — Kaeden Carver, an Osawatomie senior, gave his mother an early birthday present, sinking a free-throw to break the tie in a one-point victory against Anderson County.
Carver sank the free throw with 15.4 seconds left in regulation, lifting the Trojans to a 49-48 victory against the Bulldogs at home Tuesday, Feb. 9. His mother, Christine, who was at the game, celebrated her birthday the following day.
It was an uphill fight for the Osawatomie boys, trailing by seven points, 12-5, midway through the first quarter.
Carver got the Trojans on the scoreboard with a baseline jump shot with 5:29 left in the opening frame, making it 7-2.
Romeo Smith sank a basket to make it a five-point game at 10-5. Anderson County answered with an offensive rebound and an inside basket.
Post player Matthew Fanning sank an inside basket on a great no-look pass from guard Peyton Wendt to close the gap to three points, 12-9, with 1:03 on the clock. Osawatomie trailed by five points at the quarter, 14-9.
The Osawatomie Trojans held a 14-10 edge in the second quarter, trailing by one at the half, 24-23. Osawatomie had a slow start to the quarter trailing by nine points, 21-12, midway through the frame. The Trojans ended the frame on an 11-3 run.
Tyler Manning hit a huge 3-pointer at 21-15. Carver took over with his defense, turning a pair of steals into back-to-back layups to close the gap to 21-19. Fanning made an inside basket. Carver finished the frame with a steal and pass to Wendt for the layup at 24-23.
Kaden Fields made a layup to give the Trojans their first lead of the game, 28-27, 90 seconds into the third quarter.
The lead changed hands four more times in the third quarter. Anderson County regained the lead with a 3-pointer, but Manning answered with a 3-pointer for Osawatomie.
Chris Pursley made a layup to make it a five-point game, 35-30, with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Anderson County pulled within one point and took the lead with a basket, a foul and the free throw to make it 37-35.
Smith had a steal and was fouled on the layup with 1:09 on the clock. He sank both free throws to tie the score.
Carver sank an inside basket to give the Trojans a 39-37 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Carver had a steal in the fourth quarter. Osawatomie set up its offense and Carver sank a 3-pointer to make it 42-37. Pursley had a great reverse layup for a six-point lead, 45-39, with 4:41 left in regulation. Pursley added a pair of free throws at 48-45.
Fields had a couple of big rebounds down the stretch, getting one off the defensive glass at 2:25 and another one to get possession following a turnover with 1:42 on the clock.
Anderson County made a free throw and tied the game with a basket with 35.2 seconds on the clock.
Osawatomie took a timeout with 20.3 to go. Carver was fouled and sank what proved to be the game-winning free throw.
The Osawatomie Trojans hung on, despite missing five of 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
Carver led the Trojans with 12 points. Pursley hit double figures with 10 points. Manning sank three 3-pointer to finish with nine points. Smith scored eight points. Fields, Fanning and Wendt also scored.
Homecoming
Lizzy Dunbar and Sam Farley were crowned the queen and king of the Osawatomie homecoming on Friday, Feb. 12.
The Osawatomie Trojans lost the game to the Santa Fe Trail Chargers by a score of 96-61.
Four players scored double figures for the Trojans. Carver led the way with 14 points. Pursley posted 11 points. Smith and Manning each had 10 points. Japin Scales, Wendt and Fields also scored.
