OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojans did not take care of the basketball and it proved costly against the rival Iola Mustangs at home Friday, Jan. 6.
Osawatomie turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions in the third quarter and Iola took advantage with an 8-0 run to turn a four-point game into a 12-point deficit, 40-28.
The Trojans took a 10-4 lead against rival Iola, but could not hold on in a tough Pioneer League loss. Osawatomie held onto a three-point, 13-10, advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Kali Calderwood put the Trojans on top, 5-3, sinking a 3-ponter with 6:10 on the clock. He added another 3-pointer to increase the lead to 8-3.
Osawatomie center Jaxon Stevenson made an inside basket to make it 10-4.
Joseph Mitzner sank a 3-pointer for a score of 13-7. It was a 13-10 edge at the end of the quarter.
The Osawatomie Trojans were outscored 16-13 in the second quarter, making it 26-26 at the intermission.
Calderwood sank a pair of 3-pointers in the frame. Jasper Sallee hit a 3-pointer.
Tucker Fennel stole the ball from Iola midway through the quarter. Stevenson hauled in a big rebound with less than two minutes left in the half.
Japin Scales grabbed an offensive rebound and scored the inside bucket to tie the score at 28-28 in the third quarter.
Osawatomie turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions. Iola scored on all three turnovers, sinking a pair of 3-pointers and driving for a layup. The 8-0 run made it a 12-point deficit for the Trojans, 40-28.
Walker Beets made a jump shot to make it 40-30.
The Osawatomie Trojans had great ball movement on its next time down the court, getting a great look for Scale to knock down a jump shot from the baseline for a score of 42-32.
Beets had a big rebound and inside basket to open the fourth quarter. He battled for another offensive rebound and hit the basket to make it 48-38 with 6:34 left on the clock.
Calderwood sank a 3-ponter with 4:02 to go. Scales followed with a 3-ponter to make it 57-44.
Osawatomie had two costly turnovers on back-to-back possessions with less than three minutes to go.
Scales sank a 3-pointer with 61 seconds left.
Calderwood led the Osawatomie Trojans with 15 points. He sank five 3-pointers.
Scales made four field goals, including a pair of 3-ponters. He finished with 10 points.
Fennel made thee field goals and a free throw, He posted eight points. Fennel had one 3-pointer.
Mitzner sank three field goals with a 3-ponter for seven points.
