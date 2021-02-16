OSAWATOMIE — Despite taking a lot of contact in a very physical game, the Osawatomie Lady Trojan basketball team defended the court on homecoming.
Twelve was the number of the evening for Osawatomie. The Lady Trojans sank 12, 3-pointers, defeating Santa Fe Trail on Feb. 12, by 12 points, 60-48, for its 12th victory of the season. The Lady Trojans improved to 12-1.
Sam Farley and Lizzy Dunbar were crowned the king of queen during homecoming ceremonies.
It was a physical game as Osawatomie drew contact from Santa Fe Trail on every trip to the basket. Guard Amiah Simmons kept driving the lane, despite taking some hits in the paint. She was knocked down several times. Simmons had to come out for a few minutes, but returned to the hardwood floor to help secure the win.
Prior to the game, Simmons was recognized for scoring 1,000 points in her high school career. She posted the 1,000th point in a 58-20 victory at Jayhawk-Linn on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Simmons is ranked No. 8 in nation in scoring, averaging 32.2 points per game. She is ranked first in Class 3A and leads all classes in Kansas in scoring. Simmons was also one of the queen candidates for homecoming.
Simmons has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif.
Osawatomie held a 17-12 advantage in the first quarter against Santa Fe Trail, and took charge of the game with a 14-7 run in the second quarter.
The Lady Trojans outscored Santa Fe Trail 17-14 in the third quarter. Santa Fe Trail held a 15-12 edge in the final frame.
Defense anchored the Lady Trojans victory. Osawatomie pressured the ball from the start of the game until the final buzzer.
Simmons started the scoring with a steal and a layup. She added another steal and layup, a pair of 3-pointers and a jump shot as the Lady Trojans took a 16-8 lead in the first six minutes of the game.
Allie Lagasse, Tiana Simmons and Amiah Simmons sank back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 29-14 in the second quarter.
Rosalyn Johnson and Amiah Simmons sank 3-pointers during the third-quarter run.
Amiah and Tiana Simmons both hit big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Amiah Simmons led Osawatomie with 31 points. She made 11 field goals, including six 3-pointers. Simmons also added four free throws.
Tiana Simmons posted 15 points. She sank six field goals with three 3-pointers.
Lagasse scored 11 points. She had two 3-pointers. Johnson sank one 3-pointer.
