SPRING HILL– Twenty-four area student-athletes were selected to the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestling Team.
Spring Hill had 11 girls on the Spotlight team. The Lady Broncos had four first-team selections.
The Paola Lady Panthers had nine wrestlers selected to the team, including seven first-team selections.
Prairie View had three girls named to the team. Osawatomie had one selection.
Spring Hill qualified seven girls for the Class 6-5A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City. The Lady Broncos placed fourth in the regional tournament at Overland Park, scoring 131 points.
The Paola Lady Panthers qualified three wrestlers for the Class 4-1A state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. Prairie View had one state qualifier.
There were 12 first-team selections and 12 honorable mention selections. The Spotlight team features 11 state qualifiers and two state placers.
Campbell Mermis made school history for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos wrestling program. Mermis was runner-up at 145 pounds in the Class 6-5A state tournament. It is the highest state finish in the program’s history.
Mermis was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestler of the Year. (See related story)
Kena Leonard of Paola placed third at 235 pounds in the Class 4-1A state tournament. Leonard was the regional champion with a 3-0 record.
Leonard, 33-7, placed third in the state tournament, scoring a 5-2 decision against Madi Hargett of Baldwin. She was 4-1 with two pins.
Alexys Epp, 35-9, represented the Paola Lady Panthers at state. She wrestled at 110 pounds. Epp placed fourth in the regional.
Rosemary Mader, Spring Hill, 22-17, qualified for state at 115 pounds.
Jay Yoder, Spring Hill, 32-15, represented the Lady Broncos at state, wrestling at 125 pounds. Yoder was regional runner-up with two pins.
Gracie Oppeau, Spring Hill, 36-12, wrestled at state at 130 pounds. Oppeau was 3-1 with three pins for second place in the regional.
Jailynn Taylor, Paola, 33-9, was 2-2 at state at 135 pounds. She had a 7-0 decision and won a tie-breaker. Taylor placed fourth in the regional tournament.
Camryn Mather, Paola, 29-9, was a first-team Spotlight selection at 140 pounds. She was one win away from qualifying for state.
Avery Feeback, Spring Hill, 30-11, was a state qualifier for the Lady Broncos at 190 pounds. Feeback placed third in the regional. She was 2-2 with two pins.
Whitney Cox-Halliburton, 28-13, wrestled at state for the Prairie View Lady Buffalos at 235 pounds. She was 2-2 with a pin. Cox-Halliburton was 3-1 with three pins in the regional for third place.
Avery Cochran, Spring Hill, 13-22, was an honorable mention selection at 100 pounds. She was a state qualifier.
Paige Peterson, Spring Hill, 21-17, was honorable mention at 110 pounds. She placed fourth in the regional to qualify for state.
Shyann Thomas, Osawatomie, 12-13, was honorable mention at 110 pounds.
Kaylynn Ottenschnieder, Spring Hill, 19-22, was honorable mention at 120 pounds. She was one win away from punching her ticket to state.
Emma Bull, Paola, 14-15, was honorable mention at 125 pounds.
Kimberlee Eastwood, Prairie View, 21-21, was honorable mention at 135 pounds.
Izzy Farris, Spring Hill, was putting together a great season when she was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Farris defeated a number of state placers.
Shawna Case, Prairie View, 30-16, was honorable mention at 140 pounds.
Taisha Charles, Spring Hill, 24-17, was an honorable mention selection at 140 pounds. Charles was one win away from qualifying for state.
Kaleigh Grimes, Spring Hill, 22-22, was honorable mention at 155 pounds.
Ellie Baska, Paola, 21-12, was honorable mention at 190 pounds.
Whitney Cox-Halliburton, Prairie View, 28-13, qualified for state at 235 pounds. She was an honorable mention selection.
First Team
100 pounds — Caylee Crawford, Paola, 18-12
110 pounds — Alexys Epp, Paola, 31-9
115 pounds — Rosemary Mader, Spring Hill, 22-17
120 pounds — Bailey Donahue, Paola, 20-14
125 pounds — Jay Yoder, Spring Hill, 32-15
130 pounds — Gracie Oppeau, Spring Hill, 36-12
135 pounds — Jailynn Taylor, Paola, 33-9
140 pounds — Camryn Mather, Paola, 29-9
145 pounds — Campbell Mermis, Spring Hill, 42-3
170 pounds — Alyssa Bartlett, Paola, 18-13
190 pounds — Avery Feeback, Spring Hill, 30-11
235 pounds — Kena Leonard, Paola, 33-7
Honorable Mention
100 pounds — Avery Cochran, Spring Hill, 13-22
110 pounds — Paige Peterson, Spring Hill, 21-17
110 pounds — Shyann Thomas, Osawatomie, 12-13
120 pounds — Kaylynn Ottenschnieder, Spring Hill, 19-22
125 pounds — Emma Bull, Paola, 14-15
135 pounds — Kimberlee Eastwood, Prairie View, 21-21
135 pounds — Izzy Farris, Spring Hill,
140 pounds — Shawna Case, Prairie View, 30-16
140 pounds — Taisha Charles, Spring Hill, 24-17
155 pounds — Kaleigh Grimes, Spring Hill, 22-22
190 pounds — Ellie Baska, Paola, 21-12
235 pounds — Whitney Cox-Halliburton, Prairie View, 28-13
